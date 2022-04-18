Patrick Carlin, Brother Of George Carlin And Comedy Writer, Dies At 90
Patrick Carlin, author, actor, podcaster, comedy writer and brother of stand-up legend George Carlin, has died. He was 90.
Carlin’s death was confirmed by Kelly Carlin, daughter of George Carlin, yesterday via Twitter.
More from Deadline
Jay Binder Dies: Prominent Broadway Casting Director Was 71; TV & Film Work Included 'I'll Fly Away' & 'Hairspray'
“My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world. He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay with my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit with his brother. He was a philosopher and a tough mofo all wrapped up in one,” Kelly wrote in a tribute to her uncle.
My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world. He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay w/my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit w/ his brother.
He was a philosopher & a tough mofo all wrapped up in one. pic.twitter.com/DyY0WupZGv
— Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) April 17, 2022
Patrick Carlin wrote for 1994’s The George Carlin Show, the one-season Fox sitcom that starred the namesake stand-up comic, and is credited as the voice for the audiobook version of George’s memoir titled Last Words. He also appeared in films The Headless Nun (2012) and Live From The NYPL: A Tribute To George Carlin (2010).
Carlin also wrote several books: Highway 23: The Unrepentant (2007), Quien F!#kin’ Sabe? (2012) and recently Quinn’s Bar And Grill (2019).
He was also known as a radio personality, working at LA’s KROQ several decades ago.
Recently, Carlin hosted a podcast named Patrick’s Hollywood-Stock Connection.
Carlin lived over twenty years in Woodstock, New York with his wife Marlene. After she passed a year ago, Carlin relocated to Los Angeles to be with his sons, Patrick Carlin and Dennis Carlin.
Best of Deadline
2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & More
Awards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.