Patrick Cantlay’s lead shrinks, here comes Will Zalatoris and more from 2024 Genesis Invitational

A Tiger Woods-less Genesis Invitational continued Saturday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Woods withdrew Friday afternoon and revealed Saturday via his Twitter/X account that he came down with the flu.

As for the players still on property, Patrick Cantlay holds a two-shot 54-hole lead after a third-round 1-under 70. Three birdies and two bogeys were good enough to keep a charging group at an arm’s distance, a pack that includes his best buddy Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele, after a 6-under 65 on Day 3, is two shots back at 12 under and tied for second alongside Will Zalatoris (who we’ll get to in a bit).

If you missed Saturday’s action, here are five things to know from the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

Patrick Cantlay does just enough

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay has yet to convert a 36-hole lead on Tour, but he did just enough Saturday to enter the final round with a two-shot lead, hoping to break that streak.

He birdied the handshake opener, but gave it right back on the par-4 3rd. After seven straight pars around the turn — a stretch that included several nice par-saving putts — Cantlay made birdie on Nos. 11 and 13 to get to 2 under on his day and 15 under total.

A mishit chip shot on the par-5 17th left Cantlay a lengthy par putt, which he’d go on to miss, resulting in a disappointing bogey at the reachable 17th.

His drive down the 18th found the right rough, and his approach into the last came up short of the green.

A nice chip guaranteed a closing par and a final group tee time alongside his close friend Schauffele.

Sunday is going to be fun.

"It feels like a home game… This is where I grew up, and this tournament means a lot to me."@patrick_cantlay to @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/KDm6Z8xvlF — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 17, 2024

Will Zalatoris' comeback continues

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s been a long road back from injury for Will Zalatoris, who made his first Tour start since the 2023 Masters at the Sony Open (MC) in January.

Since making his way back to the mainland, Zalatoris has finished T-34 at the American Express and T-13 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He’s yet again in the mix at the Genesis, thanks to a great 6-under 65 on Saturday.

Zalatoris began his day with a birdie at the par-5 1st, and added two more at Nos. 6 and 9. A bogey at the fourth was his lone dropped shot on the front as he made the turn with a 2-under 33.

He began his outward nine in style with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, and after a run of pars, stuck it close on the par-3 16th and converted for another birdie. Zalatoris took care of the par-5 17th, adding another circle to the card, and finished his day with a par at 18.

His 6-under 65 has him within striking distance at 12 under, two back of Cantlay. Zalatoris’ lone win came at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

"It's been a very long journey."@WillZalatoris spoke to @Amanda_Balionis about his return from surgery pic.twitter.com/3pEDjx7SLX — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 17, 2024

Denny McCarthy's Flash-like day

Thanks to an odd amount of players to make it to the weekend, Denny McCarthy had the privilege of taking a trip around Riviera Country Club Saturday by his lonesome.

His quick pace had no impact on his game on his outward nine, making four birdies to go out with a bogey-free 31. McCarthy made three birdies on his back nine, but also carded two bogeys and a double at the par-4 15th.

His third-round 3-under 68 was his best round of the week to this point.

It took @_DennyMcCarthy just 1 hour and 23 minutes to complete his front nine @TheGenesisInv. He was the first man off in a group by himself and fired a 4-under 31 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ygn1WIAgcA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2024

Top 10 and odds to win

Position Player Score Odds to win 1 Patrick Cantlay 15 under (+105) T-2 Xander Schauffele 12 under (+280) T-2 Will Zalatoris 12 under (+450) 4th Luke List 10 under (+1400) T-5 Harris English 10 under (+2800) T-5 Jason Day 10 under (+2000) T-7 J.T. Poston 8 under (+13000) T-7 Hideki Matsuyama 8 under (+13000) T-7 Corey Conners 8 under (+15000) T-10 Adam Svensson 7 under (+50000) T-10 Adam Hadwin 7 under (+50000) T-10 Beau Hossler 7 under (+40000) T-10 Tom Hoge 7 under (+40000) T-10 Mackenzie Hughes 7 under (+60000)

Shot of the day

Will Zalatoris made a hole-in-one earlier in the week, and Gary Woodland nearly joined him at the par-3 16th Saturday.

9 inches away from an ace on the par-3 16th!@GaryWoodland's reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/84zU3PKb9S — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2024

