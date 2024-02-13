Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Have Day of Family Fun at Disneyland After Super Bowl 2024 Victory

The Kansas Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife brought their daughters Bronze and Sterling with them to the Anaheim theme park

Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittney and their two kids

The Mahomes family has taken their celebrations to Disneyland!

After the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a big win in overtime in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the family of four celebrated matriarch Patrick Mahomes at the happiest place on earth.

The quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, smiled from ear to ear as they posed for pictures with son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 14 months, and daughter Sterling Sky Mahomes, who will turn three later this month. The brother-sister duo were dressed perfectly for the occasion.

Bronze wore a gray shirt and pants with a pair of Mickey ears. Sterling was dressed up as Elsa from Frozen.

brittany mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling with Minnie Mouse

Over on her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a photo of her and Sterling having tea with Minnie Mouse.

The trip is extra meaningful for the Mahomes family as last year's visit marked Bronze's first public appearance at just 11 weeks old.



"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of their family at the California amusement park in February 2023.

Blane Ohigashi/Disneyland Resort Patrick Mahomes at Disneyland

While accepting the Lombardi trophy after Sunday's big win, Patrick praised his family for being a good support system.

"It means the world just - the whole family of Kansas City and Chiefs kingdom is special. Brittany's a great wife with two great kids. I can't ask for anything better than this. We're Super Bowl champs," he said. Brittany told PEOPLE last month that Sterling "loves to watch her dad play football."

"My oldest daughter, she can finally kind of realize what's going on and where she's at, and she loves to watch her dad play football. She can see him from a mile away and pays attention and keeps up with what's going on with him," the mom of two said.

"She truly enjoys going down to the field and getting to see him before the game," she continued. "I think it's a very special moment wherever I get to bring them to the game and they get to watch their dad play football."



Read the original article on People.