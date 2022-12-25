Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram The Mahomes family

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four.

Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday.

In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing ensembles. "Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄," she captioned the series, which also sees Bronze wearing a red Santa Claus hat atop his head.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany shared a selection of images, including one of Patrick, 27, kissing her cheek, and another of Sterling in a new mini-golf cart she was gifted. "New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada," Brittany captioned the latter shot.

Another image shows Brittany, Patrick and Sterling posing together in matching red and white patterned pajamas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Previously on Saturday, Brittany also shared a selection of images on her Story of Sterling in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In one image, the toddler can be seen meeting Santa Claus, who holds her in his arms. In another, Brittany shared a photo of Bronze wearing pants with his famous father's likeness on them.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared photos of her two children cheering their quarterback dad on from home, dressed in matching outfits.

Brittany shared photos on her Story of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where viewers can see Sterling sweetly holding her baby brother close. Both are in matching brown shirts, which were later revealed to have football laces printed on the front.

Story continues

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Sterling wore her shirt with a red skirt with "KC" printed on it in gold. Bronze, meanwhile, wore the same, but a onesie instead of a shirt, with pants that matched his sister's skirt that had the NFL star's number printed on them.

"My Loves," Brittany wrote, tagging her husband in the combined photo showing each child's look.

RELATED: All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3000005692938065608/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; Joe Scarnici/Getty for Maxim

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after his son's birth, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family's new addition.

"She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," the proud dad of two shared.

"She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he added with a laugh. "That's a real baby you got there."