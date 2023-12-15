Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Bring Their Two Kids to Meet Santa Claus: 'Most Wonderful Time of the Year'

The couple is parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 12 months

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' kids meet Santa

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' kids are finding out if they're on the naughty or nice list.

On Friday, Brittany, 28, shared a photo of her family of four sitting with Santa Claus on her Instagram. Patrick sits to the left of Santa and holds son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 12 months, who looks adorable as he sports a fuzzy white bear hat.

On the other side, Brittany holds daughter Sterling Skye, 2, who has two red bows in her hair.

"The most wonderful time of the year🤍," she wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Brittany Mahomes Brings Son Bronze, 9 Months, to Meet Patrick on the Field for the First Time: 'Dubs for Dad'

The Mahomes ushered in the holiday season with their first campaign as a family, a holiday shoot with Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. The family of four embodied the campaign’s theme of “family togetherness and holiday fun,” as they posed alongside large red teddy bears and oversize presents in their cozy SKIMS fits from the label's latest holiday drop.

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” the two-time NFL MVP said in a press release. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany shared of the campaign, photographed by Theo Wenner. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond.”

In September, the couple's son hit a big milestone when he made his way to the sidelines to cheer on his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dad for the first time.

Story continues

In a carousel of photos posted to her Instagram, Brittany held her son — who wore a mini version of dad's jersey — and hugged her daughter, who opted for overalls embroidered with her dad's number and last name. "Dubs for dad❤️," Brittany captioned her post.

She also posted several photos to her Instagram Story, including a sweet picture of herself and her kids as they kneeled on the field. "Bronzie Boys first time on the field 🥺," she wrote across the photo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.