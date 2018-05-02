Patrick Beverley's mom crushes 'The Price is Right,' takes home 2 cars, trip and cash

Like her son, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, Lisa Beverley appears to have a serious competitive streak.

She showed it off on an episode of “The Price is Right” that aired Wednesday that she absolutely dominated.

Sporting an “NBA Mom” T-shirt, Lisa started her day playing “Let ’em Roll” and had a final roll of a giant die down a ramp to win a new car.


The victory earned her a spot to spin the big wheel on the “Showcase Showdown” where, once again, she came up perfect, crushing her opponent’s spirit in the process.


Not only did that $1.00 spin earn Beverley a bonus $1,000, it was the only spin on the wheel that could defeat her devastated opponent’s total of 95 cents to advance to the “Price is Right Showcase.”

Lisa capped her day in the “Showcase” by outbidding her opponent to win yet another car and a trip to Madagascar.


Patrick was watching and, despite his NBA millions, wants a piece of his mom’s winnings.



