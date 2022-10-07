Patrick Beverley on Lakers: ‘Wins will come’
“And this is not even basketball,” Beverley added. “Two guys fell on the floor today. Half the team helped one guy up, half the team helped the other, that shows that we’re building a brotherhood here. And the more we do that, be a cohesive unit and be together, wins will come.”
Source: Corey Hansford @ Lakers Nation
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1577883724426846209
https://twitter.com/LakersReporter/status/1577882698806198272
https://twitter.com/kylegoon/status/1577882647812050944
https://twitter.com/LakersReporter/status/1577867059639160833
https://twitter.com/LakersReporter/status/1577865067298594816
https://twitter.com/kylegoon/status/1577864893658632192
https://twitter.com/ArashMarkazi/status/1577858386229530624
https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1577843875929985025
https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1577835619170009088
https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1577834824672243712