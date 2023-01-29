Patrick Beverley gets technical for showing ref camera after LeBron James doesn't get call

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley may be credited with the most creative (plus ill-advised) technical foul of the season in Boston’s 125-121 overtime victory on Saturday.

Before the start of overtime and after referees failed to call a foul on Jayson Tatum when it was clear he hit LeBron James’ arm on a potential game-winning shot, Beverley grabbed a camera, walked to referee Eric Lewis and tried to show him James was fouled.

Lewis did not care for Beverley’s attempt to provide evidence of the foul and gave him a technical foul. As Beverley walked back to the Lakers bench, he held the camera in the air while pointing at it and looking back at Lewis.

“I mean, just ridiculous,” ABC’s Mike Breen said. “And Eric Lewis rightfully T's him up.”

James was quite animated after the no-call – jumping up and down and pleading for a call and then he spent a few seconds kneeling on the court in frustration. Boston’s Tatum made the technical foul free throw to start overtime, helping the Celtics put away the Lakers in OT.

First-year Lakers coach Darvin Ham was not happy afterward, telling reporters, “As much as you try not to put it on officiating, it’s becoming increasingly difficult,” and added “The best player on earth can’t get a call … It’s amazing.”

Big man Anthony Davis said the Lakers "got cheated tonight." 

Patrick Beverley reacts during the fourth quarter of the Lakers' game against the Celtics.
Patrick Beverley reacts during the fourth quarter of the Lakers' game against the Celtics.

LeBron James scoring tracker: The race to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA points record

2023 NBA All-Star starters: LeBron James earns 19th selection, joined by Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic

In a pool report after the game, Lewis said that Tatum made contact with James on the final play of regulation but his crew "missed the play."

"At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul," Lewis said.

As for Beverley's technical, Lewis said it was doled out because Beverley's "actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to a non-call."

James finished with 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and is just 116 points from tying Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Lakers play at Brooklyn on Monday and at New York on Tuesday.

Asked about his "perspective" on the non-call on the final play of regulation, James replied: "You saw my reaction." 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lakers' Patrick Beverley gets tech for showing ref no-call on camera

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 01/28/2023

  • LeBron James and Lakers in disbelief over no-foul call in OT loss to Celtics

    LeBron James finishes with 41 points but a missed foul call on the final play of regulation prevents the Lakers from potentially beating the Celtics.

  • The Bloody Reign of Terror That Almost Destroyed the Amazon

    AFP via Getty ImagesOne landowner was known for chainsawing in half the peasants who refused to sell their land to him. Another had a jar in his office in which he kept the severed ears of the men he had ordered murdered. There were as many as 20 clandestine cemeteries used to dispose of the remains of murdered workers. And whole populations of Indigenous people had been wiped out by dynamite, machine guns, and sugar laced with arsenic.This was, and in some ways still is, the Amazon rain forest,

  • Police: Bodies of Missing Teens Found in Arizona Water Retention Basin

    Two girls, aged 15 and 17, who were reported earlier in the month as runaways from a local group home were discovered dead over the weekend, officials say

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and

  • Why the Myles Turner contract extension is so friendly to the Pacers | Opinion

    Myles Turner's unique two-year extension with the Indiana Pacers is a team-friendly deal on multiple fronts.

  • 'Infinity Pool' stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård on the bonkers X-rated scenes that shocked Sundance

    The Brandon Cronenberg-directed film features explicit sex scenes and unnerving acts of violence.

  • Man believed to have been involved in NH armed robbery taken into custody

    A man who was wanted by Exeter police for cashing a stolen check taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week.

  • Harry Kane is up there with the best, says Preston’s Spurs loanee Troy Parrott

    Parrott is fit again after a serious hamstring injury but unable to face his parent club Tottenham.

  • Julia Fox gives a tour around her ‘very underwhelming’ New York apartment

    The actor says she doesn’t like ‘excessive displays of wealth’ while showing off her ‘very underwhelming’ one-bedroom apartment

  • Dozens dead as bus plunges off cliff in northern Peru

    STORY: Authorities said the accident took place in El Alto district of the coastal Talara province in Piura region, with a Talara public security official saying most of the deceased are from Haiti. A Piura government video captured the crash site, with bodies and people's belongings strewn all over the ground. The video later showed the bodies being transferred on trucks to a hospital. Peru's transportation supervisory agency SUTRAN confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing the number of fatalities or injuries, and said it involved a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada. SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.

  • How China’s COVID Crisis Could Spawn a Disastrous Virus ‘Leap’

    Alex Plavevski / ShutterstockChina’s COVID disaster is entering a critical phase. The BA.5.2 subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is spreading essentially unchecked through a population of 1.4 billion people with weak COVID immunity. And as the virus is spreading, it’s also mutating—fast.If the rest of the world’s experience with the same form of COVID is any indication, one of two things will happen in China in the coming weeks and months. The virus could settle down on a genetic level and produc

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left