Patrick Beverley fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of game official

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley’s ejection during Saturday’s game will cost him. Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA after Beverley verbally abused a game official during the Clippers’ 110-101 loss.

The incident occurred at the end of the contest. Beverley, 32, was tossed with 1:04 left in the game for arguing a foul call.

The ref just tossed Patrick Beverley out like Jazzy Jeff. pic.twitter.com/6RQ7v225Ee — stilo (@yungestilos) September 6, 2020

He finished the game with 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Patrick Beverley is no stranger to NBA fines

Beverley should be used to paying NBA fines by now. It’s far from the first time he’s been fined by the league. Last October, Beverley was fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands. In November, he received a $5,000 fine for flopping.

Beverley will look to avoid additional fines when the Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Monday. The series is currently tied 1-1.

