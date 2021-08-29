Patrick Bamford rescues late point for Leeds to frustrate Burnley

Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Burnley and Leeds’ winless starts to the new Premier League season continued after Chris Wood and Patrick Bamford both scored against their former clubs in a feisty trans-Pennine derby.

Sean Dyche’s side looked set to end a club record run of 11 consecutive league games without a victory when Wood’s vital touch took a Matthew Lowton strike beyond Illan Meslier. At that stage, Burnley were on course for their first win of the season, as well as keeping Leeds on just a solitary point from their first three games in the process.

But an instinctive finish from Bamford three minutes from time - in the week he earned his first England call-up - ensured the points would be separated between the sides. Burnley would have perhaps felt the more aggrieved of the two sides not to claim victory here after dominating large periods of the second half, but Leeds, to their credit, responded to the Wood goal well.

However, they are also still waiting for their first win of the season after a physical and often temperamental clash here. Leeds’ players were particularly infuriated by a number of tackles throughout the first half, including one from Ben Mee on the stroke of half-time that looked as though it could have forced Bamford from the field.

But by the time the Clarets went ahead on the hour mark, it was thoroughly deserved. Bamford came closest to opening the scoring, but at the wrong end after his header inside his own box hit the base of Meslier’s post. But when Leeds failed to clear their lines after James Tarkowski headed against the crossbar, Lowton’s strike was turned past Meslier by Wood.

The hosts kept pressing for a winner but when Jamie Shackleton’s deflected strike fell to the feet of Bamford, he produced the required touch to turn past Nick Pope and make it a point apiece which, in the end, was perhaps the right outcome.