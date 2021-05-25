Patrick Bamford and Danny Ings England Euro 2020 snubs explained as Gareth Southgate hails Mason Greenwood

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to leave Patrick Bamford and Danny Ings out of his provisional England squad for Euro 2020.

The Three Lions boss named a 33-man long-list ahead of the tournament, which will be cut to 26 next week. Southgate named 10 forwards but neither Bamford nor Ings were included.

Combined the two have scored 29 Premier League goals this season, with Bamford getting 17 in Leeds’ first campaign back in the top-flight and Ings managing 12 across an injury-hit year.

Neither were named in the March squad, the last England camp before the tournament, with Ings having been injured for most of that month.

And Southgate saw no reason to change things up.

"The basis of this squad is the squad we had together in March," said Southgate.

"There are obviously players that have come back into the squad, but we were very pleased with the forward players that were selected who were with us in March and it is unfortunate that Danny's missed that.

"Danny and Patrick Bamford have had very good seasons and I've said that before. We didn't see any reason to change those positions from the players that did well for us in those games, the three qualifiers that we won in March."

One player who has come into the senior setup having not been involved since September is Manchester United's Mason Greenwood.

The 19-year-old was given his first call-up in September but, along with Manchester City star Phil Foden, was sent home from the England camp in Iceland after the pair were found to have breached coronavirus restrictions by inviting two women into the team hotel.

There was no place for Leeds’ Patrick Bamford in the England Euros squadPOOL/AFP via Getty Images

Southgate branded the behaviour of both as "naive" at the time but insists a clear line was drawn under the matter and has praised Greenwood as an "absolutely outstanding finisher".

"I mean in terms of the past, that is absolutely the past," said Southgate.

"I spoke with Mason before we selected him with the Under-21s in March to make that very clear.

Story continues

"I hope that his inclusion on this provisional list shows that we're happy to select him. We think young people make mistakes, we move on from it and it was the same with Phil.

"He is an absolutely outstanding finisher, there's no question about that. He's another very young player, his all round game is still coming together but he's clearly got an exceptional talent for finishing and that's why we picked him back in September."

Read More

England forwards: Gareth Southgate blessed with talented attack... but faces tough Euro 2020 squad decisions

England injury list: Gareth Southgate to assess squad doubts over ‘next few days’ before Euros deadline

Gareth Southgate has a plan for England right-backs but says there are ‘too many question marks’

Eric Dier: England manager Gareth Southgate says dropping Tottenham player for Euro 2020 was ‘difficult call’

Harry Kane transfer ‘very unlikely’ during Euros, claims England boss Gareth Southgate