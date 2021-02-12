Royal Mail investigates postman accused of failing to help pensioner who fell in snow

An investigation has been launched after Patricia Stewart's family said a postman did not help her after she fell. (SWNS/JPI Media)

An investigation has been launched after footage allegedly showed a postman watch a pensioner fall in the snow and say he was "too knackered" to help.

Patricia Stewart, 72, slipped on ice and hurt her head outside her home, which her family said was seen by a postman who looked down at her and told her: "I can't help you pal".

Camera footage shows him walking away in Bainsford, near Falkirk, on Thursday.

The grandmother-of-two was not badly hurt but deeply upset by what happened, and Royal Mail has pledged to investigate.

Stewart's niece Sheryl Harkins, 36, said: "He left her really upset and feeling worthless.

"It is unbelievable.

"When I got told about it I thought there was some kind of misunderstanding.

"He could have told someone down the street, all our neighbours are fantastic, they would do anything to help anyone."

Instead, Stewart was helped by 22-year-old Karolina Domska, a Hermes worker who went to see how she was.

She stayed with her and called for help from neighbours.

Harkins said: "I was not due to come round to see her for another three hours, so she could have still been lying there if it wasn’t for the Hermes girl.”

A neighbour showed Harkins her footage, but has only been able to watch it twice.

She said: "It was the coldest night in the UK for 26 years and he left my aunt lying on the ground.

"It just goes against everything, you wouldn't treat a dog like that."

She added: "I can’t accept this – it's no way for someone to treat another human being."

Stewart is recovering at home and suffered a bad bump in the fall.

A Royal Mail manager went to speak to the family and an investigation has started.

A spokesman for the group said: "Royal Mail expect the highest standards of behaviour from our people while out on deliveries and collections at all times.

"We regularly remind our postmen and postwomen of the important role they play in their local communities.

"We were very sorry to learn about this incident, and for the distress this incident has caused.

"We are in touch with the customer concerned and will be investigating this incident."

