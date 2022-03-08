Patricia Arquette explains why she’ll never look back and laugh at Donald Trump

Patricia Arquette has explained that she’ll “never laugh” at Donald Trump’s presidency due to its ongoing effects on American life.

The Severance actor was one of the foremost figures present at the Washington DC Women’s March, held as Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The march was a response to Trump’s comments on women’s rights and bodies during his campaign.

In a new interview, Arquette explained that she has no intentions of looking back on him and his actions while in office and finding it funny.

“No, I’ll never laugh at him,” she told The Guardian. “It’s shocking how much destruction to the democracy he was capable of doing in such a little time. I just feel like we’re in the middle of a neverending emergency triage in America.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Arquette referred to the US courts’ rulings on abortion laws and shared that she was “disturbed” by the authorities’ early demands on pregnant people.

However, she said that with Trump out of power, she has been able to appreciate some of the positives in her life.

Patricia Arquette making her Best Actress acceptance speech and calling for equal pay at the Oscars (Getty Images)

“If I check my heart, I’m happy,” the actor explained. “I like a low-drama lifestyle. I like drama in my work, on screen, but I don’t care for it in real life. I feel like my life is very drama-free.”

Arquette continued: “I’ve gone through a lot of pain and loss. I’ve buried a lot of people I love, but nothing like that has happened in a while. So I do feel really grateful.”

You can read The Independent’s review of Severance here.