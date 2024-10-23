Patrice Evra claims Manchester United have been in chaos since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

Patrice Evra has delivered a damning verdict on Manchester United’s current struggles, stating that the club has been in chaos since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Evra, who played over 350 games for United, believes the club’s issues have been festering for over a decade and are unlikely to improve anytime soon.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Evra spoke candidly about the situation of his former club.

He pointed out that the current management, led by Erik ten Hag, is not to blame for the club’s plight but insisted that the problems stem from the lack of leadership and direction since Ferguson’s departure.

Evra admitted that he and Ferguson left too early, leaving the current players without proper guidance or examples.

“It’s always tough to talk about United right now because back in the day we used to play for the fans, for the badge, for the history.”

He remarked that United, once a dominant force in English football, have now been overtaken by their rivals, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

While he remains a passionate fan, Evra expressed frustration at seeing the club struggle to play the football that once made them feared opponents.

“Liverpool waited 30 years to win the Premier League again, and now it’s been 11 years for us,” Evra said, noting that United’s last league triumph came in Ferguson’s final season in 2013.

Although Ten Hag has won two domestic trophies during his tenure, Evra believes these achievements are insufficient for a club of United’s stature.

“When you’re the manager of United, what people expect from you is to win the league every year.”

He suggested that the club needs a complete rebuild and must stop living in the past. Evra also commented on the recent news that Ferguson will step down as a club ambassador, a decision he found hard to digest, adding to the fans’ disillusionment.

The Frenchman urged the club’s leadership to embrace change, emphasising that only a complete rebuild will restore United to its former glory.

