Patreon Acquires Livestreaming-Events Startup Moment

Creator subscription platform Patreon has acquired Moment, which provides a platform for hosting and ticketing livestreamed events.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Moment (formerly known as Moment House) touts itself as the top digital events platform for artists and creators, including Justin Bieber, Tame Impala, Kygo, Pod Save America and the “Good for You” podcast hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings. The company was founded in 2019 — right before the COVID pandemic hit — by Arjun Mehta, Nigel Egrari and Shray Bansal.

L.A.-based Moment (moment.co) had raised $13.5 million in funding from investors including Halsey, UTA, Zaiko and Forerunner Ventures, according to Crunchbase.

“Patreon’s mission has always been to help creators take control over their work, deepen connections with their most passionate fans, and build successful, sustainable businesses,” said Jack Conte, co-founder and CEO of Patreon, in announcing the acquisition. “On the heels of releasing our new brand identity, mobile app, and a suite of creator tools, joining forces with Moment will further strengthen Patreon’s offerings for creators.”

Moment’s Mehta added in a statement, “We built Moment to help artists and creators gather their global communities for premium live experiences while providing them complete control over creative and monetization. We are excited to join the Patreon team and deliver an even better, integrated experience to many more creators and their communities.”

Patreon said that in the next few months, it plans to integrate “foundational elements” of the Moment and Patreon platforms to provide creators and fans “a seamless experience across our membership, digital commerce and digital event products.”

Following the acquisition, the first Moment event will be Crooked Media’s Pod Save America Live from Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Oct. 19, featuring special guests Sen. John Fetterman, chef José Andrés and Virginia State Senate candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy.

