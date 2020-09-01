Patio heaters are starting to sell out—here's where you can still get one

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic we've seen hot products sell out in troves, from Lysol disinfectant spray to dumbells and weights to Nintendo Switches. As the weather starts cooling down and both individuals and restaurants want to extend the life of their patios, we can expect patio heaters to be the next sought-after product—they're already a breakout search, according to Google Trends.

If you were planning on getting a patio heater for your own patio, we suggest acting sooner than later as some models have already sold out. But don't worry, you can still find some top-rated patio heaters at retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and more. We scoured the internet to find the patio heaters available that are actually worth your money based on ratings and reviews, and will update this list as stock changes.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to buy patio heaters

Amazon

Home Depot

Walmart

Target

Wayfair

Sam's Club

Lowe's

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Where to buy patio heaters: Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and more