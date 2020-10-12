Patio heaters are hard to find—here's where you can still buy one

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Patio heaters are fall's hottest accessory—literally. Both individuals and restaurants are trying to extend the life of their patios as the temperature starts to drop, meaning patio heaters are pretty much sold out everywhere. It's unsurprising considering the phrase "patio heaters" has reached its highest search volume, according to Google Trends. Basically, the popularity for patio heaters is heating up.
If you want a patio heater to keep your outdoor space nice and toasty, we suggest acting sooner than later as models are going fast. But don't worry, you can still find some top-rated patio heaters at retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and more. We scoured the internet to find the patio heaters available that are actually worth your money based on ratings and reviews, and will update this list as stock changes.
Amazon
- Get the Mr. Heater Corporation 29,000-45,000 BTU 540 Degree Tank Top at Amazon for $78.99
- Get the Dr. Infrared Heater at Amazon for $104.47
- Get the Garden Treasures 48000-BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater at Amazon for $250
- Get the Hampton Bay 48000 Btu Stainless Steel Patio Heater at Amazon for $274.99
- Get the UPHA Outdoor Patio Heater at Amazon for $389.99
- Get the Golden Flame 46,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater at Amazon for $499.88
BBQ Guys
- Get the Solaira Cosy Series Electric 16-Inch Patio Heater at BBQ Guys for $348
- Get the Solaira Alpha Series Electric 16 3/4-Inch Patio Heater at BBQ Guys for $448
- Get the Infratech 6000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater at BBQ Guys for $704
Home Depot
Walmart
- Get the Dyna-Glo 40,000 LP 360° Tank Top Heater at Walmart for $107.71
- Get the Hampton Bay 48000 Btu Stainless Steel Patio Heater at Walmart for $348.90
Wayfair
- Get the Remington 1200 Watt Electric Tower at Wayfair for $82.99
- Get the Mr. Heater 45,000 BTU Propane Tank Top at Wayfair for $99.99
- Get the Mr. Heater 30,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater at Wayfair for $101.99
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Where to buy patio heaters: Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and more