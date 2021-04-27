Patio furniture galore is on sale right now at Walmart—shop all the best pieces

Walmart has patio furniture for all types of outdoor spaces on sale for spring right now.

After a long day of working, a good way to unwind is to sit outside on a sunny afternoon. What makes it better? Some comfy furniture to lay on and a wide umbrella to block out the rays. That's why it's such good news that Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on a plethora of patio furniture pieces.

Right now, shoppers can save big on new items for their next backyard hangout, from wicker furniture sets to durable glass tables, relaxing lounge chairs and hammocks for vegging out. Select items are also eligible for free delivery, so you can skip store checkout lines.

We picked some essential items from this sale to make your patio the place to be.

The best deals to shop at Walmart's patio furniture sale

This three-piece patio furniture set is budget-friendly.

All outdoor spaces need a place for people to gather and relax. To help create one, BTMWAY's conversation couch set comes with cushions and an elevated table for leisurely catch-ups. Customers praised this for being easy to set up and comfortable.

Segawe's classic swing chair is great for kids.

The secret ingredient to make any outdoor spot fully laid-back is a hammock. If you prefer to lay out solo, this Zimtown rope chair will be a smart bet, as customers found it durable over time and lightweight.

Shoppers looking for a unique gift for their kids can pick up Segawe's swing chair, which can also be used for living rooms and children's bedrooms. Customers gave it high marks for how little time it took to assemble and its sturdy design, which they found suitable for adults and young ones.

This Goodworld lounge chair is foldable, making it easy to store in rough conditions.

The secret to making any spot at home lounge-friendly is, of course, a great lounge chair. Goodworld offers a classic model of the patio essential at a big price cut. Prior buyers praised the chair's ability to fold up for easy storage after the warm season and its well-built, beautiful wood design.

For a more relaxing experience, there's this Best Choice Products adjustable lounge chair, which comes with accompanying cushions. Shoppers found the chair to not only be simple to set-up, but also comfortable, thanks to the thick padding of the cushions. Whatever your preference, there's plenty to vibe with at this sale.

This 32-inch glass table is elevated for easy access.

Regardless of your chair preference, it helps to have a sturdy table on which to balance the book you're reading or the drink you're enjoying. Those looking for something simple will appreciate SalonMore's design. Walmart buyers enjoyed the smooth cut of the table's wood and how secure its legs were during assembly.

Searching for a taller option? There's the Best Choice Products 32-inch option, which customers gave high marks for its solid fit for small-to medium-sized patios.

The easy operation and wide diameter make this Costway patio umbrella a shady addition to any backyard.

After so much time spent in the backyard soaking up the summer sun, you'll eventually crave some shade. That's where patio umbrellas come in, and this sale has plenty to choose from. Best Choice Products's 7.5-Foot easy-crank lift umbrella, for instance, offers ample coverage for small spaces. Customers cited the high-quality of the canopy fabric and its easy-crank controls as two goods reasons to pick one up.

Those with more area to shade will like the Best Choice's 10-foot umbrella, which has a tilt adjustment ability and built-in LED lights. Shoppers found these said lights to be illuminating for the nighttime, yet not overbearing.

