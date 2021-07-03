Patio furniture is up to 30% off at the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale

Ring in the Fourth of July with patio furniture deals galore during Bed Bath & Beyond's 4th of July sale.

The Fourth of July is tomorrow, which means that summer is in full swing. It's the perfect time for family gatherings, and if that means you need to spruce up your living room furniture, your kitchen layout and everything in between, you'll want to ring in the holiday with Bed Bath & Beyond. The home retailer is hosting a major 4th of July sale, with up to 50% off home goods.

Through Monday, July 5, patio furniture, kitchen essentials, smart home gadgets and more are all discounted during this sale. For instance, the Ninja Foodi 8-quart six-in-one air fryer is now available for $159.99, which is $20 off its list price of $179.99. The Foodi earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 300 reviewers, who raved about the two-basket setup they say simplified mealtime prep. As one happy shopper put it, this device "cut my cooking workload and dishes in half."

To liven up your pool sessions, there's the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, which is available for $5 off its typical price of $39.99 for a final price of $34.99 in your cart. We named this device as one of the best Amazon Echo speakers, as we liked that you could easily connect it to other audio devices via Bluetooth for a boost it sound. It's also equipped with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, making it a great starter speaker.

Bed Bath & Beyond is awash with plenty of other top products at low prices thanks to this promotion. Check out our picks below!

The best products on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond’s 4th of July sale

Kick back and enjoy your backyard.

We loved the Neato D7—and the D8 is on sale.

Bust out this pressure cooker and air fryer for a healthier spin on fried foods.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is our favorite of its kind—and you can get one for 20% off right now at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed and bath

Choose from a bevy of colors in these highly rated bath rugs.

