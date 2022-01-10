Patio dining in January? Sure, and here are 3 Fort Worth restaurants to try

January or not, let’s talk about patio dining.

It’s safer right now than going into a jam-packed dining room. And for now, the weather is mostly mild.

So here’s a rundown of a few patios to try, particularly on warmer days:

▪ Cane Rosso, 815 W. Magnolia Ave., is an Italian restaurant with a sunny back patio and one of the city’s best weekend brunches.

If you’ve only gone for pizza and beer, you’ve missed some of the best menu items at Cane Rosso.

The weekend menu offers chicken-and-waffles with bacon marmalade and habanero honey ($16), a “breakfast taco pizza” with brisket and candied jalapenos ($16) and loaded rosemary-parmesan tater tots with roasted peppers ($12).

The regular menu is available too, so grab a goat-cheese-cherry salad or an “El Jefe” Cuban with smoked pork and Italian ham.

A “breakfast taco pizza” on the brunch menu at Cane Rosso.

There’s penne Bolognese, fettuccine Alfredo and on weekend nights, brisket lasagna.

At weekday lunch, there’s a $13 pizza-and-salad combo.

For takeout, there’s a $40 takeout family pasta dinner and a $60 family pizza-and-pasta combo.

Along with Brewed next door, it’d be a good patio for lunch Saturday after the Stock Show parade.

Chicken-and-waffles at Cane Rosso with bacon marmalade and habanero-honey.

Cane Rosso is open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-922-9222, order online at canerosso.com.

The menu is also delivered by an outside service, DoorDash.

Michael Thomson grills jerk chicken at Michaels Cuisine Restaurant & Bar.

▪ Michaels Cuisine, 3413 W. Seventh St., is the best all-day restaurant with a patio near the Stock Show rodeo grounds and Cultural District.

Don’t miss Michaels’ first-rate lunch and dinner specials: prime rib Tuesdays ($20-$40), fried chicken Wednesdays ($20), charbroiled chicken Thursdays ($20). The platters are also sold as takeout, and they’re big enough to share.

Michaels is serving a slightly limited menu right now but still has its classic tortilla soup ($9-$12), a 30-year favorite from an original recipe; excellent daily soup specials; salads, pizzas, steaks and desserts.

It has the same kind of well-rounded menu as a mid-price steakhouse, but in a more cozy setting with a fireplace or with quiet patio and sidewalk tables along the Chicotsky’s Center parking lot.

Chef Michael Thompson poses for a portrait in his restaurant Michaels Cuisine Restaurant and Bar .

It opens at noon Tuesdays through Fridays for lunch and stays open all day, perfect for a late lunch as the weather warms.

It’s not open Saturday at lunch, but there’s a special steak dinner Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.; 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.

A roasted chile relleno with lime crema and salsa, from the brunch menu at Wishbone & Flynt.

▪ Wishbone & Flynt, 334 Bryan Ave. in South Main Village, is the city’s best restaurant with a full-service menu and a heated patio.

The weekend brunch menu by brunch master Stefon Rishel features caramel-apple French toast ($14), German pancakes with lemon-blueberry ($12), red-and-green chilaquiles ($14) and wild rice-blueberry pancakes ($12).

It’d be a very short drive from the Stock Show parade Saturday, or even a long walk. It’s only five blocks from the Trinity Railway Express station.

There’s a weekday lunch menu of $14-$17 burger or sandwich combos, and a dinner menu featuring venison tenderloin, steaks, a double-cut pork chop and more in the $30ish-$40ish range.

The dining room at Wishbone & Flynt, new from chef Stefon Rishel in South Main Village.

Wishbone & Flynt is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, brunch Sundays; 817-945-2433, wishboneandflynt.com

A new Italian cousin, TreMogli Cucina Italiana, 401 S. Main St., will open by spring next door; facebook.com/tremogli.