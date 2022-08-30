Patients waiting for surgery going to A&E because they 'can't cope'

Desperate patients waiting for surgery are turning up at A&E - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

Patients waiting for surgery are turning up at A&E because they “can't cope”, the head of the NHS Confederation has warned.



Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the body which represents all areas of the health service, said the NHS is in a "terrible situation" where it is facing "more demand than we can deal with".



Some 6.7 million people are waiting to start hospital treatment after being referred by their GP, latest official data show.



Urgent and emergency care is also under significant pressure, with 12-hour A&E waits increasing by a third in July to reach 29,317 - the worst on record.

Ambulance response times were one of the "risks in the system" at the moment, Mr Taylor said in an interview with Times Radio.



Response times for category 1 calls in July - the most serious, life threatening incidents - were nine minutes and 35 seconds, the highest on record tied with March.

'Pressures in one area drive pressure in others'

More than half of adults (56 per cent) say they are not confident they will receive a timely ambulance response, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Express.

"We also know that people, many people, who are sick in the community waiting for operations, for example, and that's one of the reasons people end up in the emergency department because they get to the stage where they can't cope,” Mr Taylor said.



"So the problem is that pressures in one part of the system drive pressure in others.”



More than 320,000 patients were waiting to start treatment in a cardiology department as of June, according to the latest figures, while more than half a million (531,907) were waiting for surgery or treatment in ear, nose and throat.



"There's also the issue of people in hospital that don't need to be in hospital because we don't have the social care provision,” Mr Taylor added.

Six in 10 patients who are medically fit to be discharged from hospital remained stuck there, the latest data shows. On average, 21,741 were deemed well enough to leave hospital, but just over 8,800 were actually discharged.



Mr Taylor told Times Radio that pressures in the system were leading to some appointments being cancelled and the health service is "often not able to provide the level of service that we want to provide".



He said: "Unfortunately, given the kinds of pressures that the health service is under, we are having to see appointments cancelled.



"And people who are experiencing health services know that very often we're not able to provide the level of service that we want to provide.



"And what that reflects is unprecedented level of demand.”