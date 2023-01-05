Patients waiting more than 1,000 days for routine surgery

NHS vehicles - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency

Patients have been left waiting for more than 1,000 days for routine surgery, new NHS figures reveal.

The figures, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, show that people have been on waiting lists for almost four years at some of the worst affected hospital trusts in England.

At 15 hospital trusts, patients have waited more than 1,000 days for elective surgery including knee replacements, spinal surgery and neurosurgery.

Meanwhile, there have been waits of more than two years for surgery including a gastric bypass, shoulder replacements and hip replacements at 31 hospital trusts.

The figures, obtained by the Liberal Democrats, come as the NHS faces a major winter crisis, with warnings this week that hospitals are running out of oxygen because of the number of patients being treated in corridors and ambulances.

The leading supplier of oxygen to the NHS has issued a notice warning that five types of cylinder are now being rationed and are only being exchanged on a “full for empty” basis.

Two ambulance trusts have warned of oxygen shortages, with East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust saying demand for portable oxygen was “higher than during the first wave of the pandemic”.

Some of the hospitals with the longest waits included University Hospitals Plymouth. with a patient waiting over 1,400 days, while the figure stood at over 1,300 days at North Middlesex University Hospital.

At Nottingham University Hospitals, patients have also been waiting for over 1,300 days for surgery, with 546 waiting for over 18 months.

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat health spokesperson, said the delays in surgery were “scandalous”, adding: “Far too many people around the country are being left to wait in pain for a routine operation. Often these surgeries could make all the difference in allowing someone to live comfortably or return to the workforce.

“Any delay is unacceptable – but there is a stark postcode lottery, with patients in some areas still languishing on waiting lists for three years or more.

Story continues

“People are fed up with Conservative ministers making excuses and shifting the blame for these scandalous delays.”

Recent data from NHS England shows that the number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August was seven million, up from 6.8 million in July. It is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

In October, the number of people waiting longer than six weeks for a key diagnostic test reached its highest level since the first wave of the Covid pandemic.

An NHS spokesman said: “Despite the ongoing pressures on services – which have been exacerbated by flu hospitalisations, issues in social care that mean we cannot discharge patients who are ready and record numbers needing A&E – staff have powered through to bring down some of our longest waits for care.

“The NHS is doing everything possible to reduce long waits for patients even faster, including offering people the chance to be treated quicker elsewhere in the country if they prefer, alongside dedicated surgery hubs to increase the number of procedures carried out each day.”