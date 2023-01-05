Patients wait over 1,000 days for treatment for routine surgery

Group of surgeons performing surgery

Patients have been left waiting over 1,000 days for treatment for routine surgery, new figures from the NHS reveal.

At some of the worst affected hospital trusts in England, people have been stuck on waiting lists for almost four years, according to figures obtained under freedom of information laws.

At 15 hospital trusts, patients have been waiting over 1,000 days for elective surgery including knee replacements, spinal surgery and neurosurgery.

Meanwhile there are 31 hospital trusts where people have waited over two years for surgery, including a gastric bypass, shoulder replacements and hip replacements.

The figures, obtained by the Liberal Democrats, come as the NHS is in the midst of a major winter crisis, with warnings this week that hospitals are running out of oxygen because of the number of patients being treated in corridors and ambulances.

Demand 'higher than during first wave of Covid'

The leading supplier of oxygen to the NHS has issued a notice warning that five types of cylinder are now being rationed and are only being exchanged on a “full for empty” basis.

Two ambulance trusts have recently warned staff of oxygen shortages, with East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust warning that demand for portable oxygen was “higher than during the first wave of the pandemic”.

The new figures show that Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Trust had the longest individual waiting times, with one patient waiting for 1,456 days - almost four years - for a radiofrequency surgical procedure to improve pain management. At the same trust, 295 patients at the trust have been waiting 18 months or more for treatment.

Meanwhile at North Middlesex University Hospital, the highest individual waiting time was up to 1,337 days while 353 patients have been waiting over 18 months for surgery.

And at Nottingham University Hospitals, patients have been waiting for up to 1,324 days for surgery with 546 patients waiting for over 18 months.

Delays in surgery are 'scandalous'

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat health spokesman, said the delays in surgery are “scandalous”.

Story continues

She said: “Far too many people around the country are being left to wait in pain for a routine operation. Often these surgeries could make all the difference in allowing someone to live comfortably or return to the workforce.

“Any delay is unacceptable, but there is a stark postcode lottery with patients in some areas still languishing on waiting lists for three years or more.

“People are fed up of Conservative ministers making excuses and shifting the blame for these scandalous delays.”

Recent data from NHS England show that the number waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August was up from 6.8 million in July. It is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

In October, the number of people waiting longer than six weeks for a key diagnostic test reached its highest level since the first wave of the Covid pandemic.

An NHS spokesman said: “Despite the ongoing pressures on services which have been exacerbated by flu hospitalisations, issues in social care that mean we cannot discharge patients who are ready, and record numbers needing A&E, staff have powered through to bring down some of our longest waits for care.

“The NHS is doing everything possible to reduce long waits for patients even faster including offering people the chance to be treated quicker elsewhere in the country if they prefer, alongside dedicated surgery hubs to increase the number of procedures carried out each day.”