Patients dying as conflict prevents supplies reaching Tigray hospitals

Lizzy Davies
·6 min read

Medics unable to keep babies alive, says doctor, as Ethiopia’s civil war creates desperate shortages of drugs, oxygen, fuel and food


People in Tigray are dying due to a lack of oxygen and medicines, a doctor at the region’s largest hospital has said, as medics struggle to care for the sick amid frequent electricity blackouts and fuel shortages.

As the 16-month conflict between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian government forces drags on, the isolated northern region of 5.5 million people continues to suffer under what the UN has called a de facto blockade.

Staff at the Ayder referral hospital in Mekelle, the regional capital, said they were losing patients who would have otherwise lived. “Patients die. Every day we hear about patients dying because of a lack of oxygen, a lack of this drug, that drug,” the doctor, who could not be named for security reasons, told the Guardian.

Patients are dying because of a lack of oxygen, a lack of electricity, and they cannot keep the babies breathing

Speaking during a rare moment of internet connectivity, he said the wider region was suffering similar problems. That morning, he said, doctors from the northern town of Adwa had told him their hospital, which had “survived looting and destruction” during the early months of the war, was now struggling to keep infants alive.

“They said: patients are dying because of a lack of oxygen, a lack of electricity and they cannot keep the babies breathing. The machines are failing. So they were asking for help but we told them we cannot do anything,” he said.

The World Health Organization has said that, from July until last month, it had been unable to get medical supplies into Tigray, and although some have trickled in, doctors and aid workers said they were nowhere near enough to meet the needs of a population deprived of essentials for months.

The Ethiopian government has rejected the UN’s assertion that it has in effect blockaded Tigray. It said military offensives by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), most recently in northern Afar, had blocked delivery routes.

The government of Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, has also accused TPLF fighters of looting equipment and medicines from health facilities in parts of the Amhara and Afar regions that they controlled during the fighting last year. According to Amnesty International, TPLF fighters looted a hospital in the Amhara town of Nifas Mewcha last summer, as well as medical clinics in the town of Kobo and village of Chenna.

The TPLF has previously denied looting health facilities. Amid the claims and counterclaims of their leaders, however, it is civilians who are suffering.

At Ayder, a 500-bed hospital, staff are desperate for many of the most basic medical supplies, including gauze, intravenous fluids and linen-cleaning agents. Despite deliveries by the International Committee of the Red Cross in January and February – the organisation’s first since September – doctors are still reusing gloves for everything except surgery and childbirth, the source said.

The region’s chronic lack of fuel – no humanitarian agency has been allowed to bring in any since August, apart from two fuel trucks in November – is taking its toll on the hospital.

One major headache has been that the diesel generator used during power cuts requires about 2,000 litres of fuel to run for 24 hours. “That has become impossible,” said the doctor. “So we’re trying to use very small generators that can use a small amount of fuel and even that is becoming a real problem. So again, downsizing the service, day by day, that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The WHO said the lack of fuel had hampered its efforts to distribute supplies – the first it had been permitted to deliver to Tigray since July. About 33.5 tonnes of medical stocks have been airlifted into Mekelle in recent days, but most remain in storage because there is no fuel to transport them. Staff at Ayder said they had sent their own lorry to pick up their share of the supplies on Monday.

The doctor and his colleagues have many worries, but chief among them is the fate of their cancer patients, as the hospital has worked its way through even the last stocks of expired chemotherapy drugs and there are none left.

That really broke our heart. We never thought we would see this

On seeing fellow doctors’ children with malnutrition

“Cancer patients are really suffering,” the doctor said. “We ask them to wait and wait and they keep on coming back, especially now [some] drugs are coming to Mekelle and almost everyone ran to the hospital asking if their drugs arrived. But again, to their disappointment, we told them we have no change at all.”

With no more diagnostic tests in the hospital, the doctor said he was also concerned for people with HIV/Aids, particularly children. “We cannot make a diagnosis of HIV in children. So care is significantly compromised,” he said. Without treatment, up to half of infants infected with HIV die within their first two years.

The Ayder is believed to be the only place in Tigray that still has antiretroviral drugs, but its stock would only last a month, possibly less, the doctor said.

The hospital has seen a big increase in children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, with admissions in the past seven months tripling compared with pre-war levels, according to hospital data. Of 208 children admitted since July, 21 had died, a second doctor at Ayder said. Staff fear that the situation in rural Tigray is even worse.

In January, the UN World Food Programme warned that at least 2 million people in Tigray were suffering from “an extreme lack of food”.

“What’s peculiar about the malnutrition that we’re seeing nowadays is that previously this was from poor families,” the doctor said. “But now even those living in bigger cities like ours, and who used to have reliable monthly income, are now having problems with banking because people cannot withdraw the money that they have deposited in both government and private banks.”

Related: ‘Before they were our brothers. Now I want revenge’: Tigray conflict engulfs neighbouring state

He realised how widespread the problem had become, he said, when several of Ayder’s doctors brought their own children in to be treated. “That really broke our heart,” he said. “We never thought we would see this.”

Aside from the struggles of their patients, the hospital’s 2,000-strong staff have their own problems: they have not been paid, they said, since May.

Ayder’s staff hope that, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the international community will not forget about Tigray. “There are lots of issues for the world, of course, but we are members of the human community,” the doctor said. “We hope some people somewhere will care about our story.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben