I Patiently Wait for Reformation’s Big Summer Sale to Drop Every Year — Here’s What I’m Buying

It’s the same situation every year. Sometime around mid-August, I get a text from my sister —a die-hard Reformation fan — who simply writes, “It’s here.” The short and sweet sentence doesn’t need much context for me, either, because much like my sister, I’m very aware of what that “It” is: Reformation’s highly anticipated summer sale that never has a set date. All we know is that it typically happens in August, and it’s the one time during the entire year that I actually make a dent in my bank account — that’s how much I end up buying.

If you’ve never tried anything from Reformation, hear me out: The pieces are top-notch, the quality is impeccable, and the prints and silhouettes are unlike anything you’ve probably tried before. Though, the brand never offers markdowns on its eco-friendly styles; it’s because Reformation is all about slow fashion, encouraging shoppers to invest in quality pieces that are a little bit of a splurge, but the story behind them (aka, the materials used, the sustainable practices to create them, etc.), is what makes them 100 percent worth the price.

Best Reformation Summer Sale Deals

That said, twice a year, Reformation gives its loyal fans (me!) something seriously major to celebrate: a sale that’s so good, I spend hours on end scrolling through it. Then, I scroll through it again to see what I missed, and then I give it another final look through before I do the same the next day. Basically, it’s like when you’re at a store and browse through the sale racks multiple times just to catch anything you might have missed — and usually, there’s always something. All that to say, Reformation’s sale is so packed, you simply can’t shop it just once, but I’ve become somewhat of a Ref sale pro, so I know the pieces that are 100 percent worth it.

Damara Dress

Reformation

$248

$174

Buy on thereformation.com

I’m particularly a big fan of Reformation’s dresses, so that’s usually the first section I look through. However, while I’m totally here for the trendy options — styles with high slits and bold patterns — I much prefer the more timeless offerings, like this stunningly gorgeous LBD with the sexiest back I’ve ever seen. I love a little business in the front, party in the back moment, and this midi is just that. I’ll be styling it with flats for the rest of the summer, and then promptly pairing it with knee-high boots and a baggy moto jacket when the weather permits.

Hattie Knit Top

Reformation

$88

$62

Buy on thereformation.com

I also always make it a point to stock up on some new tops, because IMO, Reformation's offer an unmatched fit that simply looks so flattering — I can’t explain it! This Hattie Knit Top is calling my name, with a powder blue hue that’s so dreamy and a one-shoulder style with metal loop detailing that’s the perfect combo of sweet yet edgy. Picture it with wide-leg jeans and poppy orange pumps.

Dresses! Pants! Tops! Oh my! There’s simply no shortage of options at Reformation's summer sale — a huge plus. The only downside? Things sell out quickly, so if you see something, don’t wait even a day to make it yours; chances are your size will be out of stock.

Asher Linen Low Rise Pant

Reformation

$198

$139

Buy on thereformation.com

Alvin Dress

Reformation

$248

$174

Buy on thereformation.com

