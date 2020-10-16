If we are patient, election will deliver peaceful transfer of power

Speculation is rampant that Election Night this November could well bring chaos and even violence. If ballots early in the evening favor President Trump, it is said he will declare victory and treat the later votes as fake. But if the early evening goes for Joe Biden, critics worry that Trump will refuse to concede, file numerous law suits and perhaps put troops on the streets. Even though Republican leaders have now promised a peaceful transfer of power, who knows if Trump will really bend to their will?

The night is sure to be contentious but it need not be chaotic. The media, politicians and voters across the country could make it much more orderly by embracing three simple rules: Stick to the Constitution. Be patient. And most importantly, wait for the count.

Throughout our history, Americans have “waited for the count”, respecting democratic norms. Indeed, federal law allows for up to 35 days after the presidential election for resolution on all votes. And the winner is not official until January 6, when the Electoral College meets and casts their votes.

Beyond the law, our history clearly counsels patience, calm and a commitment to the Constitution. George Washington had to wait over two months before it was final that he had beaten John Adams. In 1800, the third presidential election, each state chose its own voting day, so that voting lasted from April to October. Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr wound up in a tie, sending the race to the House of Representatives. There, as theatergoers all know, Alexander Hamilton swung the House behind Jefferson and ensured a peaceful transfer of power months after the voting started.

Many of our early elections were hard-fought battles but were resolved peacefully. In 1824, four candidates were in contention in an election that went from October 26 through December 1, before John Quincy Adams finally won on February 5. Andrew Jackson thought he had been cheated out of victory but instead of trying to create chaos, he crushed Adams in a re-run four years later.

One of the most divisive moments in presidential history came in 1876, when the country was still recovering from the Civil War. Democrat Samuel Tilden won the popular vote against Republican Rutherford B. Hayes but fell one vote short of an electoral majority. Tensions ran so high that Congress created a commission of Senators, Congressmen and Supreme Court justices to decide the winner. In a controversial compromise, the Democrats conceded, but conditioned on Hayes withdrawing remaining federal troops who were protecting Black office holders in the South. That ended Reconstruction and also paved the way for Jim Crow.

Early elections, of course, did not have to contend with television, mass media or social media. Newspapers in early days were not always a daily occurrence. Most political junkies can well remember 1948 when the Chicago Daily Tribune banner headline the morning after the vote declared Thomas Dewey the victor. Hours later, celebrating an historic comeback, a jubilant Harry Truman held up a copy of the Trib as cameras flashed. Dewey graciously conceded and again, power passed peacefully.

Television changed everything. We began to wait for election night, screens filled with projections and the drama of the moment. The Associated Press became the early standard bearer for election calling, using a 50-state network of local reporters. Over time, television became our go-to source of news.

Nonetheless, modern history is also replete with elections where the country had to wait for the count. In 1960, around midnight, the New York Times declared John F. Kennedy the winner against Richard Nixon, even though its managing editor later revealed the decision was based on a hope and a prayer. Nixon spoke at 3 a.m., saying he might not win but refused to concede. Strong supporters insisted that a couple of states had a corrupted count — Chicago graveyards in those days were known to vote twice. It turned out to be one of Nixon’s finest moments: he withdrew the next afternoon, arguing that a long court case would be bad for the country. After a wait of nearly 24 hours, the torch was finally passed to a new generation of Americans.

