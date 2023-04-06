Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market size to reach USD 605.58 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing knowledge of the efficiency of Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps technology. The patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market is segmented into Type, Application, and End-use.

Pune, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Medical Devicess business consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market from a global point and regional standpoint. According to the MMR analysis, the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market size was valued at USD 420.10 Million in 2022 and the total Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 605.58 Million.



Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 420.10 Million Market Size in 2029 USD 605.58 Million CAGR 5.4 percent Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 127 No. of Charts and Figures 118 Segment Covered Type, Application, and End-use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183366

The Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market report includes a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and major restraints in the industry. It also provides a detailed analysis of the major segments of the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market with their sub-segments. The report covers historical data for understanding past trends and forecasting future trends in the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps industry. To understand the structure of the market and the prevailing competition in the industry, a thorough regional and competitive analysis of the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market is covered in the report. The competitive landscape includes key players in the market along with new entrants. Regional analysis of the market is covered at the global, regional, and country levels for understanding the market penetration, dominant players, and growth strategies used by them.

Story continues

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market size. The research methodology used by the Maximize Market Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market, and primary (industry expert) validation. SWOT analysis was conducted for each mentioned key player to provide a competitive scenario of the global market. PESTLE was utilized to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market.

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Overview

Patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, according to the scope of the research, are devices that can assist patients to regulate their pain by adjusting the quantity of medicine used to manage pain. These PCA pumps include a pain medication syringe that administers a little quantity of prescribed medicine to the patient at a steady flow rate.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183366

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Dynamics

The rising incidence of chronic pain disorders such as arthritis, cancer, and fibromyalgia, as well as technology developments with increased safety features in PCA pumps, are driving the patient-controlled analgesia pumps market growth during the forecast period. Fibromyalgia is a disorder that causes widespread discomfort across the body. The rising incidence of fibromyalgia is expected to benefit the patient-controlled analgesia pump market growth.

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the patient-controlled analgesia pumps market, accounting for the highest revenue share in 20222. Increased incidences of diabetes, cancer, unexpected accidents, and other pain-related conditions are expected to drive the market for patient-controlled analgesia pumps forward. in addition, the region's growth is also supported by the region's rising senior population and the growing benefits of patient-controlled analgesia pumps.

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Segmentation

By Type

Electronic

Mechanical

The electronic analgesia pumps segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2029. Electronic analgesic pumps are efficient as well as secure for Patient-controlled Epidural Analgesia (PCEA) during labor and postoperative pain treatment, increasing segment demand.

By Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Others

The Oncology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The oncology segment is expected to account for a major share of the market because of the increasing prevalence of the global cancer burden.

By End-use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

The hospital segment is expected to generate the highest growth potential for the patient-controlled analgesia pumps market players during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/183366

Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Key Competitors include:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD (Becton Dickinson, and Company)

Smith’s Group plc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical

Micrel Medical Devices

Avante Health Solutions

Ace Medical

Terumo Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Abbott

Pfizer Inc. (Hospira)

SCW Medicath

KGaA

Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Medical Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Arcomed AG

Medica Surgical

Medtronic

Nevro Corporation

Primetech Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Greatbatch Medical

Neuropace

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application and End-Use

Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183366

Key questions answered in the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market are:

What is the growth potential of the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

What was the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market size in 2022?

What are the global drives in the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their global presence in the Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

Who are the leading companies in Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

What are the major challenges posed to Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

Which segment held the largest market share in Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market?

Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:

Shockwave Therapy Market: The Market size reached USD 1.26 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period. the high prevalence rate of musculoskeletal disorders creates a highly conducive environment for the growth of the Shockwave therapy market.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market: The Market size was valued at USD 16.82 Billion in 2021 and the total Aesthetic Medical Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 44.09 Billion. The rise in the prevalence of congenital facial and dental deformities, as well as the increased awareness of aesthetic appearance, boosts the aesthetic medical devices market growth.

Laser Therapy Devices Market: The Market size was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and the total Laser Therapy Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 13.77 Billion. The increase in the popularity of noninvasive laser treatments in aesthetic treatment is driving the global laser therapy devices market.

Lung Cancer Screening Market: The Market size was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2021 and the total Lung Cancer Screening revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 4.13 Billion. The lung cancer screening market is growing since the prevalence of cancer has increased due to an increase in the smoking population, technical advancements in screenings, and increased government assistance and initiatives for early diagnosis of cases.

Telepsychiatry Market: Telepsychiatry Market size was valued at USD 8.2 Bn. in 2021 and the total Telepsychiatry revenue is expected to grow by 23 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 48.9 Bn. The growing geriatric and medically underserved (especially rural) population, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, the benefits of telehealth given the current shortage of physicians and care personnel, and advancements in telecommunications are driving growth in the telepsychiatry market.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656



