'Pathways Program for Single Moms' Eliminates Barriers to Employment Opportunities

YWCA Southern Arizona
·3 min read

Now Accepting Applications for IT Support Technician and Building Construction Technology Certificate Programs

YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program

YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program
YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona (WFSA), YWCA Southern Arizona continues to accept applications to Pathways Program for Single Moms, a program that supports single mothers in completing a certificate program in the fastest-growing STEM fields that pay a living wage.

"The main qualifying factor is that you identify as a single mom. After that, it is just completing our intake application and committing to completing one of the offered certificate programs," said Teleia Taumanu, YWCA Marketing & Development Coordinator. "Once you are enrolled, you receive full wrap-around support in anything you need. We're here to make sure you succeed," Taumanu said. When asked to define wrap-around support, Taumanu explained, "as in providing childcare stipends, study group space, one-on-one coaching, career planning sessions, a free laptop to ensure you can access course materials and, of course, 100% paid tuition of the certificate program."

Launched with WFSA originally in 2020, this program aims to disrupt the cycle of poverty we often see single mothers in. Since its launch, the program has expanded from Central Arizona to Northern and Southern Arizona. YWCA Southern Arizona is proud to host Pathways Program for Single Mothers in Southern Arizona.

"At YWCA, we are so excited to continue our partnership with Women's Foundation for our Pathways Program for Single Moms here in Southern Arizona. We believe this program is a crucial component of our work of advancing economic justice for our women — making measurable gains in livelihood for the families of single mothers," said Magdalena Verdugo, YWCA Southern Arizona CEO.

The Pathways program is funded by The David and Lura Lovell Foundation, the ECMC Foundation, and the Governor's Office. For more information about Pathways for Single Moms and the YWCA Southern Arizona, visit https://womengiving.org/pathways-for-single-moms-southern-arizona/.

About YWCA Southern Arizona 

YWCA has been leading the fight for social and economic justice in Southern Arizona since 1917. Today, YWCA membership is open to all people, and it has not been a religious organization for more than 50 years. YWCA's Frances McClelland Community Center at 525 N. Bonita Avenue was built in 2007 and has become an important venue for community, educational and business groups throughout Southern Arizona. Our mission is Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women and Promoting Peace, Justice, Freedom, and Dignity for All. For more information, please visit ywcatucson.org.

About the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona 

The Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona (WFSA) is committed to achieving social, political, and economic change that empowers women and girls across Arizona. WFSA empowers women and girls through research, advocacy, grantmaking, and leadership development. For more information, visit womengiving.org.

Contact Information:
Lara Ruggles
Director of Development and Marketing
lruggles@ywcatucson.org
520-884-7810 EXT: 7106

Emily Wilson
Pathways Program Manager
ewilson@ywcatucson.org
520-884-7810

Related Images






Image 1: YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program


Graphic announcing partnership between Women's Foundation and YWCA to introduce Pathways Program for Single Moms



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work. “Let’s go watch some tape,” Sirianni said Hurts told him. So Sirianni said Monday morning on his weekly radio sp

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry