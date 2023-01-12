'Pathways Program for Single Moms' Eliminates Barriers to Employment Opportunities

Now Accepting Applications for IT Support Technician and Building Construction Technology Certificate Programs

YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program

YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona (WFSA), YWCA Southern Arizona continues to accept applications to Pathways Program for Single Moms, a program that supports single mothers in completing a certificate program in the fastest-growing STEM fields that pay a living wage.

"The main qualifying factor is that you identify as a single mom. After that, it is just completing our intake application and committing to completing one of the offered certificate programs," said Teleia Taumanu, YWCA Marketing & Development Coordinator. "Once you are enrolled, you receive full wrap-around support in anything you need. We're here to make sure you succeed," Taumanu said. When asked to define wrap-around support, Taumanu explained, "as in providing childcare stipends, study group space, one-on-one coaching, career planning sessions, a free laptop to ensure you can access course materials and, of course, 100% paid tuition of the certificate program."

Launched with WFSA originally in 2020, this program aims to disrupt the cycle of poverty we often see single mothers in. Since its launch, the program has expanded from Central Arizona to Northern and Southern Arizona. YWCA Southern Arizona is proud to host Pathways Program for Single Mothers in Southern Arizona.

"At YWCA, we are so excited to continue our partnership with Women's Foundation for our Pathways Program for Single Moms here in Southern Arizona. We believe this program is a crucial component of our work of advancing economic justice for our women — making measurable gains in livelihood for the families of single mothers," said Magdalena Verdugo, YWCA Southern Arizona CEO.

The Pathways program is funded by The David and Lura Lovell Foundation, the ECMC Foundation, and the Governor's Office. For more information about Pathways for Single Moms and the YWCA Southern Arizona, visit https://womengiving.org/pathways-for-single-moms-southern-arizona/.

Story continues

About YWCA Southern Arizona

YWCA has been leading the fight for social and economic justice in Southern Arizona since 1917. Today, YWCA membership is open to all people, and it has not been a religious organization for more than 50 years. YWCA's Frances McClelland Community Center at 525 N. Bonita Avenue was built in 2007 and has become an important venue for community, educational and business groups throughout Southern Arizona. Our mission is Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women and Promoting Peace, Justice, Freedom, and Dignity for All. For more information, please visit ywcatucson.org.

About the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona

The Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona (WFSA) is committed to achieving social, political, and economic change that empowers women and girls across Arizona. WFSA empowers women and girls through research, advocacy, grantmaking, and leadership development. For more information, visit womengiving.org.

Contact Information:

Lara Ruggles

Director of Development and Marketing

lruggles@ywcatucson.org

520-884-7810 EXT: 7106



Emily Wilson

Pathways Program Manager

ewilson@ywcatucson.org

520-884-7810



Related Images













Image 1: YWCA Southern Arizona Pathways Program





Graphic announcing partnership between Women's Foundation and YWCA to introduce Pathways Program for Single Moms









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



