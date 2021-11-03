Pathway Health Corp. Issues Shares in Full Satisfaction of Promissory Note

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 238,095 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") in full satisfaction of an amended and restated convertible promissory note dated January 18, 2021 (the "Note"), subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Note was issued by Pathway Health Services Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in connection with and as partial consideration for the acquisition of certain assets of Nature Medic Inc. pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated August 31, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Note, and as part of Pathway's "qualifying transaction" which closed on May 31, 2021 (the "Qualifying Transaction"), the $250,000 debt obligation accrued to the date of the Qualifying Transaction (the "Indebtedness") was satisfied through the issuance of Common Shares (the "Initial Conversion Shares"). The terms of the Note provide that if, upon expiry of the applicable 4-moth hold period on the Initial Conversion Shares, the value of such Initial Conversion Shares is less than the value of the Indebtedness, then Pathway will issue additional Common Shares equal in value to the Indebtedness less the fair market value of the Initial Conversion Shares as determined on the day immediately following the expiry of the hold period.

The hold period on the Initial Conversion Shares expired on September 30, 2021, and the value of the Initial Conversion Shares had decreased from $250,000 as at the closing of the Qualifying Transaction to $175,000.14 as of the hold period expiring. As a result, Pathway will satisfy a payment obligation of $74,999.86 through the issuance of 238,095 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.315 per Common Share. The acquisition of the assets of Nature Medic Inc., and further information concerning the Note, are further described in the Company's filing statement dated May 31, 2021. The Common Shares issued to satisfy the final payment obligation under the Note will be subject to four month hold period under applicable securities laws.

After giving effect to the issuance of the 238,095 Common Shares, the Company will have 93,647,085 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

