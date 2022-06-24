How Pathfinder Strategies Unique Approach Helps Companies Work Their Best and Keep Their Top Employees

Spokane, WA, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies often come to Pathfinder Strategies looking for ways to improve productivity. Much of the time, bosses and owners believe their problems can be solved with training. But in Brandy’s experience, these interventions rarely stick.

So, Brandy Ferrer founded Pathfinder Strategies to help businesses work their best using individually tailored solutions. Their assistance enables companies to keep their best people and keep them performing well. So, what types of problems does Pathfinder Strategies help solve?

Common Pain Points Pathfinder Strategies Encounters

The team at Pathfinder Strategies sees businesses struggle with things like churn, poor managerial performance and poor communication. These difficulties fan out into deeper issues such as the following:

Churn

Churn costs businesses in many ways. First, losing employees is costly due to recruiting and training. Second, the recruiting and training process can be emotionally taxing on staff. Third, churn can cause employees to be doubtful about their positions leading them to underperform and have generally poor attitudes — which can lead to more churn and strained communications.

Poor Managerial Performance

Poor managerial performance can lead teams to produce underwhelming results. When teams are unable to take pride in their work, it can lead to disappointment, poor communication and conflict. Poor managerial performance is sometimes the result of underdeveloped leaders or leaders that don’t have their heads in the game. Issues with manager performance also lead to churn since Managers impact up to 70% of the team's engagement (Gallup). And overall, this category is closely intertwined with the other two.

Poor Communication

Poor communication serves as a catalyst for churn and conflict — and has become more of a problem in the hybrid workplace.

If your company is experiencing any of these issues, training might not be the answer. Instead, you may need a top-down approach similar to Pathfinder Strategies to find the actual pain points and finally free yourself from any of these negative feedback loops.

Story continues

How Pathfinder Strategies Can Help

When clients seek assistance from Pathfinder Strategies, the team works with them to peel back the layers and understand the root cause. The process begins with a high-level needs assessment. From there, the strategy is to dig in by talking to employees.

The key here is that the employees collectively understand what is going on behind the curtain. This way, the true underpinnings can be completely deconstructed and assessed.

Once the team has identified the primary pain points, they design a solution specifically tailored to bringing the company back to optimal performance. The solution usually involves a combination of consultations and programming. For example, if good leaders are underdeveloped, Pathfinder Strategies will find industry specialists who can bring these leaders up to speed.

The group leaves companies with a toolbox of solutions that will enable them to avoid the same issues in the future. Overall, the goal is to work with clients, getting them to the point of being proficient in finding solutions on their own.

How Does This Help Companies Keep Their Best?

When an organization is functioning well at all levels, employees will generally be content. Well-trained management and good communication instill a positive workplace culture where people feel comfortable. In an environment like this, the best employees will want to stay.

Why Pathfinder Strategies

Pathfinder Strategies' unique approach to solving problems in the workplace is what sets them apart from the rest. Many workplace consulting firms use prepackaged solutions that don’t work for everyone. The Pathfinder Strategies team takes the time to go into the workplace to pinpoint the issues and design individually tailored innovative solutions to solve the problems — essentially retooling what is not working. If your company is experiencing difficulties, try a different approach and give Pathfinder Strategies a call to find out today.





Contact Information:

Brandy Ferrer

888-529-0240

info@pathfinder-strategies.com



