'Pathetic penalty decision was a game-changer'

St Johnstone talking point graphic

Jamie Beatson, We Are Perth

Last Saturday was a real missed opportunity. We were by far the better team in the first half against Livingston and fully deserved to be ahead at the break, possibly even should have added a second goal.

Livi made a tactical change at half-time which brought them right back into it, albeit without creating much in the way of real scoring chances. But the game - as so many do - hinged on VAR decisions (or lack thereof).

I don’t think Liam Gordon can complain too much about his red card - it was a poor challenge that he really didn’t need to make, though I’d suggest actual contact made was minimal.

But the penalty is pathetic. The referee - 30 yards away and looking through bodies - is in no position to judge what has actually happened. The replays show that Joel Nouble was giving as good as he got with Gordon (who was silly to get as close as he did chasing down a situation that wasn’t exactly dangerous) - but that he throws himself down when Gordon puts his hand on his back.

There’s no push. There’s no real force in it. He just places his hand on Nouble’s back. His legs then collapse and the game changes on that moment.

We weren’t dangerous enough in that second half - that’s on us. But Livi weren’t either so it is a sore one.

There are signs of improvement - Sven Sprangler looks a good addition and we actually created some worthwhile chances in the first half which we haven’t done enough of this season - but we need that first win on the board ASAP.