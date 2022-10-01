A path of destruction: Photos show Hurricane Ian's damage in Cuba, Florida, Carolinas

Hurricane Ian swept through the Atlantic and southeast U.S. coast this week, leaving a path of catastrophic damage in Cuba, Florida and the Carolinas.

Ian has left dozens dead, torn apart homes, caused life-threatening flooding and triggered widespread blackouts.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said that Hurricane Ian is "likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history," and noted Florida will take "months – years – to rebuild."

Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, headed north into North Carolina Saturday, with heavy rain expected for the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic. By Saturday night, the storm is set to weaken and dissipate over south-central Virginia – but severe weather conditions could continue until then.

Here are some photos of Ian's destruction in Cuba, Florida and the Carolinas.

Cuba

Hurricane Ian battered western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm – triggering a collapse of the entire country's already-fragile power grid, life-threatening flooding and high winds that damaged houses and toppled trees. Three people died. The full extent of the storm's destruction is still unknown.

Crews worked to restore power to much of the island in the day following the storm's landfall. But there are still areas in the dark and/or without internet service, prompting hundreds to protest on Thursday and Friday.

September 27, 2022: People walked through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, during the passage of Hurricane Ian.

A woman points to damage in her roof, above the second story, caused by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

People play dominoes by flashlight during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.

People protest, asking for the restoration of electrical service after four days of blackout due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Bacuranao, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Florida

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, hitting the state's southwestern coast as one of the move powerful storm's in U.S. history. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall at 150 mph – just 7 mph below Category 5 status.

Ian slowed as it moved inland – but left immense destruction across the state. The storm caused flooding areas on both of Florida's coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving 2 million without power. At least 27 people died.

As of Saturday, 1.2 million Floridians remained without power. Officials are assessing the damage and continuing search and rescue efforts.

Times Square, an iconic feature of Fort Myers Beach, is devastated after Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

A neighborhood in Englewood, Florida, was still flooded two days after Hurricane Ian ripped through the community. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Homes east of North Port, Fla., are flooded from the rising waters of the Peace River after Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Carolinas, other East Coast states

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday but continued to wreak havoc and it moved north toward South Carolina, Georgia and more states on the East Coast.

The storm soon strengthened again. On Friday, Ian hammered the coast of South Carolina as it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, and then moved into North Carolina as a post-tropical cyclone.

No deaths have been confirmed in these states yet, but the storm has caused flooding, destruction and power outages. As of Saturday, hundreds of thousands of customers were left without power across the Carolinas and into Virginia.

Heavy waves come ashore near the Oak Island Beach Pier Friday Sept. 30, 2022 in Oak Island, N.C. as the effects of Hurricane Ian move into Southeastern North Carolina.

A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C.

A police vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches the city on Sept. 30, 2022 in Charleston, S.C. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.

Extra high tides cover some of the road ways off Ocean Blvd W. Friday Sept. 30, 2022 in Holden Beach, N.C. as the effects of Hurricane Ian move into Southeastern North Carolina.

Contributing: Christine Fernando, John Bacon, Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY. The Associated Press.

