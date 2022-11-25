Path 2 the Draft: New YouTube Series Offers Inside Glimpse into the NFL

LYNCHBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Iam. Ts2, the sports marketing and promotional brand, has announced the upcoming premiere of its groundbreaking new YouTube series, "Path 2 the Draft". The first season of the highly anticipated web series will document the journey of 2023 NFL draft prospect Todd Simmons Jr., a wide receiver.

Path 2 the Draft, Friday, November 25, 2022, Press release picture

The team behind Iam. Ts2 realizes that every athlete is their own brand - especially in the new normal that exists in the collegiate sports industry since the game-changing 2021 Supreme Court decision banning colleges and universities from prohibiting student athletes from profiting from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Since now NCAA student athletes like Simmons can benefit financially from their NIL, he and others like him are building brands to launch their future careers.

That is where Iam. Ts2 and "Path 2 the Draft" come in - educating fans and subscribers to the series about everything it takes to make the NFL draft. The series chronicles the struggles and accomplishments of Todd Simmons Jr., a college athlete from Washington, D.C. The web series will feature exclusive interviews with Simmons and videos documenting his path to the draft, starting from his early years when he was told he'd never make it to the NFL. Like many other young athletes, he was determined to prove the naysayers wrong, and "Path 2 the Draft" shows how he did it.

Fans of the NFL and collegiate football will follow Simmons as he describes playing high school football with a now-cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, how he attended Charleston University and was mentored by the now-wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, then transferred to JUCO to seek a D1 opportunity in Kansas at Independence Community College. Viewers will see how Simmons earned 8 Division 1 scholarships during the pandemic, which helped him transfer to Wagner College where at last he played his first year at the Division 1 level. The series will cover his 2022 All Conference honors, his 3 Pro All-star game invites, and how he tackled various challenges along the way.

The company is excited about the upcoming premiere and feels that the story of Simmons and his climb from humble beginnings to becoming an NFL draft pick will show fans and other players how to accomplish not only sports goals, but life goals as well. "Always know your why and stick to plan A," Simmons shares in an exclusive interview. "Never let anyone tell you what you can't accomplish."

Iam. Ts2 is also looking into the creation of a non-profit organization that helps underprivileged college athletes like Simmons with basic needs like housing, scholarships for education, and funds for personal training. The company believes that anyone with the tenacity to reach for their goals can achieve them.

View the series on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvS36igYzPZveyrJtKXrrg

Contact: contact.oceanviewsports@gmail.com

