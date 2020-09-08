Patel: We must stand firm against the guerrilla tactics of Extinction Rebellion

Home Secretary Priti Patel has referred to Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists as “so-called eco-crusaders turned criminals”.

She said she refuses to allow the “guerrilla tactics” and “anarchy” of the climate protesters on the streets of the UK.

Her comments, made at the Police Superintendents’ Association annual conference, come after XR’s printing press blockade which left some newsagents’ shelves empty on Saturday morning.

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate outside the Shell Centre, London (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Addressing the conference on Tuesday, which was held digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Patel said: “Now it is said that where there is no law there is no freedom, and that law and order is the cornerstone of our free society.

“And without it we have nothing. But events of the last week have exposed another emerging threat – the so-called eco-crusaders turned criminals.

“Attempting to thwart the media’s right to publish without fear nor favour. And a shameful attack on our way of life, our economy, and the livelihoods of the hardworking majority.

“I refuse point plank to allow that kind of anarchy on our streets.

Protesters take part during a marine extinction march, part of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Westminster, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And I’m right behind you as you bring the full might of the law down upon that selfish minority.

“The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped.

“And together we must all stand firm against the guerrilla tactics of Extinction Rebellion.

“And that means adapting to the threat that they pose and ensuring that justice is served.”

Ms Patel said “attacking people’s jobs and livelihoods” is not “peaceful protest”.

She added: “These are not peaceful tactics. These are tactics that are deployed to cause maximum damage to society, blocking of roads for example.

“Last week we saw ambulances and blue lights not even being able to get through to hospitals basically, you know threatening people’s lives in addition to the economic wellbeing of our society at a time when actually we’re trying to get society up and running all over again.”

Ms Patel’s comments come after the Government said powers to help police deal with disruptive protests are “under constant review”.

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse accused some XR activists of seeking to “impose an extremist world view” on others, claiming the “worthy cause” of environmental campaigning is “undermined by their tactics”.

On Monday, he said he and Ms Patel are committed to ensuring the police have the “powers required to deal with the disruption” caused by groups, such as XR, telling the Commons: “I will keep the tools available to tackle this behaviour under constant review.”

