Patchy Mix hopes for Patricio Freire in Bellator title unification: ‘I want to fight the pound-for-pound No. 1’

HONOLULU – “Buy my mom a house, take care of my family, be smart, and stay level.”

If he wasn’t a millionaire before Bellator 295, Patchy Mix is one now – and the plans have already begun as to where his money will be going.

In the main event Saturday at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) knocked out Raufeon Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) with a massive knee in Round 1 to win the Bellator bantamweight grand prix and $1 million prize.

“He was so naive to think I’m just a grappler,” Mix told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “I’m a dog in the gym. I fight people, and no one outworks me. No one out-bullies me or beats me up. I know I don’t have a lot of knockouts because I’m very good on the ground. But don’t think I can’t put your lights out because (when) I shoot it, I try to strangle you. It’s just the easiest way to win.”

In addition to the tournament clinch and big payday, Mix took home the interim Bellator bantamweight championship. A title unification is expected to take place later this year, per promotion president Scott Coker. However, it’s not set who Mix will fight in that bout.

Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (22-5 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) withdrew from the grand prix due to injury but has since recovered. He’s currently matched up with Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire (35-5 MMA, 23-5 BMMA), who will make his bantamweight debut to challenge for the title June 16 at Bellator 297.

While Mix is willing and ready to take on all comers, he’s crossing his fingers that Freire is the one he meets.

“Sh*t, I don’t know if Pettis really wants to fight me,” Mix said. “I knew he was picking Rauf to win. I don’t know how he could pick that. But I don’t think Pettis really wants to fight me. I think ‘Pitbull’ takes it. You can’t pick against him. I want to fight the pound-for-pound No. 1. Let ‘Pitbull’ take it. I’m hoping he wins, and I can fight the best. I don’t know if they’re worried about me. They’re probably just worried about the task at hand.

“Regardless enough, I believe I’m the best bantamweight in the world. I train with the top guys in the world, some of the best in the world. I believe I am the best 135 pounder in the world today. I’m just getting better. I’m just improving now. I’m just going into my prime now.”

