Patchy frost possible Friday morning in Chatham-Kent, advises Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Chatham-Kent.

The advisory, issued around 3:20 p.m., states that temperatures are expected to dip near or below freezing that may allow for patches of frost in the early morning.

This frost may damage some crops, so Environment Canada advises people take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, which could potentially cause damage and destruction to plants and crops.

