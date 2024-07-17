Patchell signs for Pivac's Green Rockets

Fly-half Rhys Patchell has won 22 caps for Wales [Getty Images]

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has joined NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu in Japan.

The 31-year-old spent the 2024 Super Rugby season with Highlanders in New Zealand but will now link up with former Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, who is in charge at Green Rockets.

Patchell signed for Highlanders in Dunedin in July 2023 on a one-year deal after being released by Scarlets, becoming the first Welsh player to leave Wales to sign for a Super Rugby side in New Zealand.

Former Cardiff star Patchell remains ineligible for Wales because he has 22 caps, which falls short of the minimum 25 currently required for selection for Welsh-qualified players playing for club sides outside the country.

Patchell was involved in the 2023 Six Nations, but was omitted from Wales' World Cup training squad later that year.