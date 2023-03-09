Pat Sharp exits Greatest Hits Radio show after inappropriate comment

Pat Sharp, pictured in 2016, has hosted his show on Greatest Hits Radio since 2019

Broadcaster Pat Sharp has left his Greatest Hits Radio show after reportedly making an inappropriate comment to a woman at an event.

The 61-year-old presenter was compering an industry awards ceremony when, according to the Sun, he made a comment about a woman's breasts.

Sharp said he was "truly sorry", adding he'd apologised to the woman directly.

A spokesman for Greatest Hits Radio said the DJ would leave the station "with immediate effect".

The network's parent company Bauer, said Sharp's contract was due to come to an end at the end of this month anyway, and that a decision not to renew it had already been taken before the controversy.

In a statement issued to the newspaper, Sharp said: "Last Friday, I made a joke on stage which was not well received.

"I upset one individual in particular and for that I am truly sorry. I apologised at the event to anyone who was offended and I have apologised to the individual personally too."

Sharp, pictured in 1990, was well known for hosting Fun House

The Sun said Sharp made a comment about a woman in attendance in front of around 400 people while hosting the event.

The newspaper quotes the woman's own account of events, which she posted publicly on her LinkedIn profile. However, she said she had not given her consent to be named in the press.

Sharp is best known for hosting the 1990s children's TV game show Fun House, and has also hosted programmes on BBC Radio 1, Capital FM, Smooth Radio and Heart.

While at Radio 1, he presented some editions of the music programme Top of the Pops. Sharp has hosted his show on Greatest Hits Radio, which is owned by Bauer, since 2019.

A Bauer spokesperson said: "Due to the introduction of new weekend programming, a decision had already been made not to renew Pat's contract which comes to an end later this month.

"However with this issue now having been brought to our attention, we have agreed with Pat that he will not return to the station with immediate effect."

Greatest Hits Radio is also home to Simon Mayo and Mark Goodier, and recently poached Ken Bruce from BBC Radio 2.