Pat Sajak's Daughter Wishes Him Happy Father's Day with Throwback Photo: 'Our Favorite Guy'

Pat Sajak and his wife Lesly Brown have been married since 1988 and share daughter Maggie and son Patrick

Pat Sajak celebrated Father's Day with his family!

On Sunday, Sajak's daughter Maggie, 28, shared a photo to her Instagram in honor of her dad.

In the photo, the Wheel of Fortune host, 76, poses with his wife Lesly Brown, 58, and their two kids: Maggie and son Patrick, 32.

"Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy! 🤎 Should we bring back the coordinating sweaters??" she captioned the post.

On May 10, 2023, Maggie made her Wheel of Fortune hosting debut, subbing in for Vanna White as the longtime co-host became a contestant. In an Instagram story post, Maggie shared her practice round of the television job.

"Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie captioned a clip of her walking across the letter board.

Maggie currently acts as the show's Social Correspondent and often chimes in on epic game show happenings, sharing behind the scenes content from the show's guests.

In 2021, Sajak celebrated his son Patrick's graduation from medical school. "Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?" Pat said while speaking to his co-host Vanna White on an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

"So you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled."

Pat then joked that the "troubling part" of his son graduating is "he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak."

