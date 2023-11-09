Pat Sabatini expects ‘ferocious’ fight vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 295, but confident on winning

NEW YORK – Pat Sabatini expects a barn-burner in his return to the octagon, but that doesn’t mean he’s doubting his chances of winning.

The UFC featherweight takes on Brazil’s Diego Lopes in the opening bout of the UFC 295 pay-per-view main card, which goes down this Saturday at Madison Square Garden. This fight has been pit by many as one of the more exciting bouts of the card. Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC) seems to agree.

“My hand is getting raised, and it’s going to be a ferocious one,” Sabatini told reporters at the UFC 295 media day on Wednesday.

Sabatini respects Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), but he just feels he’s a better fighter everywhere.

“He’s well-rounded, but I just feel like I’m better on the feet and better on the ground,” Sabatini said.

He later added,

“He’s a great fighter, very well-rounded. It’s going to be a fun one on Saturday. I’m very, very excited for it.”

