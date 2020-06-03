Pat Robertson Attacks Donald Trump’s Stance On Sending Troops Against Protesters: “It Isn’t Cool”
In what has to be among the oddest recent moments on The 700 Club, host Pat Robertson today called out President Donald Trump’s vow to use the military to quell protests around the country. Watch the clip below.
“He issued a heads-up,” Robertson said of on-air of Trump — a man the nonagenarian host has supported for years. “He said, ‘I’m ready to send in military troops if the nation’s governors don’t act to quell the violence that has rocked American cities.’ As a matter of fact, he spoke of them as being ‘jerks.’ You just don’t do that, Mr. President.”
Robertson, who ran for president in 1988, was reacting to Trump’s announcement Monday in which POTUS said: “I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights.”
As he made those comments, the assembled crowd and TV viewers could hear the sound of explosions in the distance authorities used tear gas and flash bangs to vacate nearby Lafayette Square, where Park Police were clearing protesters. After making his remarks, the president and members of his Cabinet and staff strode across the park to the historic St. John’s Church. Once there, Trump held up a Bible as he stood before reporters and photographers and said, “It’s a great country, that’s my thoughts.”
