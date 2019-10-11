Pat Perez's wife clears up confusion over his last-minute WD from the Houston Open

What should have been the simple story of a golfer withdrawing from a PGA Tour event turned into a minor saga involving a major champ and the player in question's wife.

Pat Perez pulled out of the field at the Houston Open on Thursday morning. That much was certain, but the what was the reason for the WD? The original announcement from the tour cited a wrist injury:

Not great news for someone finally finding his game with a solo third last week after a frustrating past season plagued by a calf injury. But a couple hours later, Perez's friend Steve Elkington said Perez's WD was for a different reason:

Hmm. . .

Thanks to Perez's wife, Ashley, we got to the bottom of the mystery on Thursday night. Turns out, Elk was right. Perez got a last-minute spot in the field at next week's CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea and he took it.

And before you jump on Pat for the late WD, yes, he cost some fantasy owners, but he pulled out in plenty of time for an alternate, Robert Allenby, to take his place. And although flying to Asia is a long trip, it makes financial sense considering the CJ Cup is a no-cut event with a field of 78 players. Perez is also listed in the field at the following week's inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan.

Anyway, no harm, no foul. Nice of Ashley to clear that up, and safe travels, Pat.

