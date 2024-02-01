Pat McGrath's Porcelain Doll Skin Makeup for Margiela Runway Left the Internet Speechless

There's glass skin, glazed-donut skin and now Pat McGrath Labs' porcelain-doll skin for Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture show that has #BeautyTok both amazed and stumped. The beauty titan is no stranger to a viral makeup moment, having blazed trails in the industry for her innovation since the early '90s and having collaborated with Margelia's creative director, John Galliano, on couture shows for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @patmcgrathreal

On the runway, McGrath's models were porcelain dolls personified, donning pencil-thin eyebrows, cool-toned eyeshadows and pigmented watercolor-like blush as if they were snatched off an antique shelf. Beauty fanatics have been in a frenzy trying to recreate and guess what products were used to create the shiny doll skin like effect. McGrath took to Instagram to share some of the products she used from her line, including Divine Skin: Rose 001 Essence, Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Color Balm, Mothership I Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette and Lust Gloss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆jAzZeLLe☆ (@uglyworldwide)

In order to create the poreless, wax-like porcelain doll-skin effect the makeup was airbrushed onto the model's skin, as shown in backstage videos. However, the real internet frenzy erupted when users found videos of the models peeling layers of makeup off their faces post-show, which catapulted the search for the specific product. Many users jumped in to suggest that the product was Kryolan's Liquid Glass (which McGrath has used in the past) or Freeman's Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Mask.

As for the actual product? All will be revealed soon as McGrath cryptically shared in a post, "TESTING….TESTING…. LIVE on Instagram this Friday." Dare we ask, is it an unreleased product from her own line?

Only time will tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @patmcgrathreal

For more glass skin content, check out our review of Sunnies Face's new liquid highlighter.