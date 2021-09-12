Pat McGrath Wants Us to Really Lean Into Blush for Spring 2022

The look she created for Anna Sui's latest runway show is like the Going Out Top of makeup.

Backstage at Anna Sui Spring 2022. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Liquid liner and bold lip color may be tried and true staples of "going out" makeup, but allow us to offer up an inspired alternative, courtesy of makeup artist Pat McGrath: blush — and lots of it.

For Anna Sui's Spring 2022 runway show, the backstage legend dreamed up a blush-on-blush look, sweeping pink pigment over models' cheeks as well as their eyelids, blending it out into a hazy but vibrant halo. To liven things up (and to add her signature luminosity), McGrath dabbed metallic silver eye shadow on the lids, keeping it concentrated at the very centers to exaggerate and highlight the eyes. She also placed a strategic "stamp" of silver at the inner corners, over the tear ducts, for more impact.

"[It's about] transporting us to somewhere, not necessarily specific, but going to a place where we all want to be," said McGrath in an interview backstage. "It's really like an adorned face, but it's still so soft and very pretty."

While the ample use of pink, as well as the technique of pulling it up toward the temples, is certainly reminiscent of the "blush draping" trend we saw way back on the Spring 2017 runways, here it feels reimagined in a way that's fresh, rather than '80s or retro. Seeing it in person backstage — the way the silver pigment, cheekbone highlight and accompanying glimmery lip gloss caught the lights and dazzled in front of the cameras — this look is positively begging to be worn out for a night on the town. I couldn't help but think to myself: Pat McGrath just created the Going Out Top of makeup. It's trendy, it's fun, it looks good on everyone and it's one thing you can put on to let the world know you're ready for a party.

Backstage at Anna Sui Spring 2022. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Pink and red eye shadows are notoriously tricky to pull off, but leave it to Mother McGrath to come up with a technique that makes it wearable for any skin tone: "I think if the pink was [on the eyes] alone, it would look a lot more drawn, a little more pale. It's adding that kiss of color [to the cheeks as well] that gives it that beautiful effect," she explained, adding, "I really do think wearing the silver and the gilted colors on the eyes makes it more fun."

When McGrath debuted her powder blush last spring, it was with this exact holistic approach in mind. "That's how we launched blush, using it around the eyes and making it a whole statement of blush — blush isn't just that thing that you add for a glow; it [can also be] an eye statement," she said.

To see more backstage looks from Anna Sui's Spring 2022 show

A beauty look from Anna Sui Spring 2022. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

And get ahead of the spring makeup trend by stocking up on blush now

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush, $38, available here.

