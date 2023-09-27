How Pat McGrath Reshaped Victoria's Secret's Beauty Vision for 'The Tour '23'

The legendary pro drew inspiration from '90s supermodels.

Angelic. Bronzed. Rebellious. These are the three words Pat McGrath uses to describe the beauty vision for Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, the new Amazon Prime special reimagining the brand's famous shows from years past. With an emphasis on bringing fresh modernity to the special, the legendary makeup artist crafted a new Victoria's Secret bombshell makeup aesthetic.

"The electrifying allure of transformation truly captivates me," says McGrath. "Victoria's Secret has always been synonymous with glamour, and this particular moment for the brand is teeming with endless possibilities for reinvention."

Adding to this season's '90s redux, McGrath drew inspiration from the classic looks of '90s supermodels, which are back in the zeitgeist thanks to the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models. "With variations of sultry eyes, the look is customized for each model to celebrate their individuality," McGrath explains.

True to form, McGrath gave every model glowing skin. "The skin is drenched in luminosity and radiance," she says. To set the stage, the pro prepped the skin with Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence ($86) and topped it with Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($69) and Concealer ($32). And naturally, highlighter was a must. "My ultimate backstage must-have for an instant glow-from-within look is the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo ($50) to add subtle, yet impactful pearlescent highlights onto the high points of the face," she explains.

Once the complexion was set, many models received what McGrath calls an "Angelic Alluring" eye look. It was created using layers of shimmery and metallic shadows from the Mothership XI: Sunlit Seduction ($128) eye shadow palette. Then, with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ($29) in either BLK Coffee or Xtreme Black smudged along the lash line. The eyes also got a touch of a new product that's coming soon, which McGrath described as what else but "major."

The luminous Angel look, designed by McGrath to play up each model's individual features, embodies Victoria's Secret's new beauty codes.

"To me, the Victoria’s Secret woman is an embodiment of confidence and magnetism. She is empowered and radiant," says McGrath. "It's not just about the exterior beauty — it’s also about embracing one’s own strength, sensuality, elegance, and authenticity."



