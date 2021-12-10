Pat McGrath Labs Creates Makeup Collection Dedicated to Netflix's 'Bridgerton'

Pat McGrath Labs has joined forces with Netflix for the first time to create a makeup collection dedicated to Bridgerton. A royal range designed for every skin tone, the collaboration is a three-way partnership between makeup artist Pat McGrath, Netflix and Shondaland's Shonda Rhimes.

"Pat McGrath has pushed the luxe modernity of Bridgerton beyond the screen with this collaboration and we are excited to share it with the world," Shondaland's Chief Design and Digital Media Officer Sandie Bailey shared in a press release. "She is an icon and a global force in the beauty and fashion industry and shares a creative passion for projects that evoke emotion, making her a perfect partner as we expand the Bridgerton world." McGrath further commented on the collection: "Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I created a limited edition cosmetic collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season 1. I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging."

The MTHRSHIP "Diamond of the First Water" eyeshadow palette features six regal hues with a cool undertone, including a pink satin, a velvety plum, an iridescent blue and a metallic rose. The Divine Blush + Glow Trio is a cheek palette comprised of two blushes and a highlighter. Rounding out the range is the Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter, a pearl-infused gel-powder arriving in intense gold and silver hues.

Priced from $52 to $65 USD, the Bridgerton makeup collection will be available at Pat McGrath Labs' web store on December 26.