Pat McCrory, candidate for US Senate

Name: Pat McCrory

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 65

Campaign website: www.patmccrory.com

Occupation: Businessman

Education: Catawba College

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Charlotte City Council, Charlotte Mayor, Governor

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Charlotte City Council, Charlotte Mayor, Governor, youth mentor

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

We need to unleash America’s energy resources and develop an aggressive plan to become energy independent. We must decrease energy regulations, which decrease prices. And we have to quit giving away free money, which lessens the value of the dollar.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

We must pursue consistent policies based on real science, not politics. Schools and our economy must remain open and mask mandates that make no sense should not be implemented.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

Unleash the ability to increase the production of clean natural gas, nuclear power, in addition to efficient and effective renewables.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

We have to support our law enforcement officials and stop treating them as the enemy. We need to target the gangs and cartels involved in human trafficking and drugs. We need to initiate gang prevention efforts and provide more opportunities for our youth so they can better their outcomes. Coordinate a national effort to better cope with mental health and addiction crisis in America.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

The same thing that happens with every Supreme Court decision: the law should be followed.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

I disagree with how both parties have approached spending in the last several years. We must get serious about reducing wasteful spending.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Immigration; inflation and economy; and debt and spending.