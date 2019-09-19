Pat McAfee explains why he doesn't like to visit West Virginia

Pat McAfee played four seasons at West Virginia, but the former Mountaineers kicker doesn't get back to Morgantown often.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," a daily show on DAZN (10 a.m.-noon ET), he said he still receives reminders from WVU fans about his missed field-goal kicks vs. Pitt in 2007.

McAfee couldn't convert two attempts in the first half of a 13-9 loss that cost West Virginia an appearance in the national title game and a chance at the school's first national championship. He received death threats and had his car vandalized after the stunning upset defeat.

A lot of people have asked why I haven't been back to #WVU in a while #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE presented by @DAZN_USA pic.twitter.com/757XUdEAzr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2019

Twelve years after that painful night, WVU fans still can't move past those missed kicks.

"It's hard to go back to a place where you got 27 death threats, and then every time you talk about them, you get somebody to tweet you, 'If you made those two kicks, we're national champs,'" McAfee said.

"I thought about disappearing after that game. It's a very terrible time in my life, so whenever it gets reminded to me . . . you can see how I could build up a potential resentment to a place."

Despite finishing his college career having made 58 of 79 field-goals attempts (73.4 percent), McAfee didn't leave West Virginia on great terms.

"Whenever I left, it wasn't a hero's parade on the way out. It was actually the complete opposite," he said.

McAfee did express optimism that as that Pitt game recedes further into history, his relationship with the school can be repaired.

"Time has healed all wounds. I cannot wait to get back to Morgantown at some point," he said.