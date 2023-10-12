Pat McAfee Pays Millions to Get Aaron Rodgers, Nick Saban on His ESPN Show

Mike Lawrie/Getty

Pat McAfee has shelled out millions to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban for their weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, the host confirmed to the New York Post. The money is worth it, McAfee said, because of the value Rodgers brought to McAfee’s company. “Everybody who helped us get to this point has reaped the benefits of it, that’s how business is supposed to work,” he said. “To be transparent, Aaron deserves much more than what he’s gotten for the time and effort he has put into ‘Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesdays.” The arrangement for the ESPN-hosted show is unusual due to its lack of disclosure, particularly given ESPN’s status as a news operation. The Society of Professional Journalists’ code of ethics urges reporters not to pay for news and to “identify content provided by outside sources, whether paid or not.” ESPN, which began airing the first two hours of the show last month in a license agreement, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at New York Post

Read more at The Daily Beast.