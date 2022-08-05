Pat McAfee partners with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for college football simulcasts on ESPN2

You'll be able to see Pat McAfee call six college football games this season on ESPN2, in partnership with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

McAfee and Manning announced the partnership Thursday on McAfee's show. Similar to the ManningCast, where Peyton and Eli Manning offered commentary for select Monday Night Football games on ESPN2 last season, McAfee will offer commentary on college football games also being aired on ESPN.

The specific slate of games has yet to be announced.

"Peyton, you're the (expletive) man," McAfee said. "Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for the business."

"I can't thank you enough, man," Manning said. "Looking forward to it. You're the best. Looking forward to be your teammate again, if you will."

We have officially agreed alongside @OmahaProd to simulcast SIX BIG ASS COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES this season



LET'S CELEBRATE PEYTON #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PZIqqvuXSI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 4, 2022

McAfee said he will have guests on the broadcasts, similar to the way the Manning brothers had guests on the ManningCast.

